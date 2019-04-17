Registration for the 25th annual CSC Golf Classic-Don Beebe Tournament is open with a deadline of April 24.
The Silver Anniversary of the Golf Classic is a milestone. The event has welcomed approximately 500 Chadron State alumni, supporters and friends to Ridgeview Country Club and raised more than $600,000 to support Eagles athletics.
Special invitations have been sent to some 2,300 former CSC student-athletes and past golfers, inviting them back for the milestone tourney.
The tournament will be Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26 of Memorial Day weekend. The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at Ridgeview Country Club. Golf begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday with a 6:30 p.m. social and dinner at Country Kitchen. The tourney will resume at 7 a.m. Sunday with shotgun starts available at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
In addition to green fees, cart and a dinner ticket for Saturday evening, breakfast and lunch both days of golf are included in the $150 per person entry fee. Additional tickets for Saturday's dinner are $20. An entry in Saturday's Skins Game also will be $20.
New to the 25th anniversary of the Golf Classic will be a Friday evening Par-Three Shootout during the Friday social and check-in. Participants will be challenged to "hit the green" in an elimination-style contest, with two shots for $10 on hole number two. The Par-Three Shootout will start from the red tees and eliminate contestants progressively until one golfer remains. Both the shootout and social are open to golfers, family and friends.
Registration may take place online at www.csc.edu/alumni/events/golfclassic.csc. Additional information is available by calling the Chadron State Foundation at 432-6366. Proceeds of the tournament and social events help fund athletic scholarships at Chadron State.