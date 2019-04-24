Cub Scout Pack 204 held their annual Pinewood Derby, March 23, at Assumption Arena in Chadron. The following are the results of the event:
Scout Division
1st place - Hunter Steffl
2nd place - Garner Canaday
3rd place - Nathan Pearson
Open Division
1st place - Shelley Steffl
2nd place - Matt Pearson
3rd place - Rhyaden Rising
Best paint job - Kade Rasmussen
Most Original - Hunter Steffl
Scoutmaster's Choice - James Roberts
People's Choice - James Roberts