Trophies at the 2019 Cub Scouts Pack 204 Pinewood Derby sit on a table awaiting delivery to winners.  

 Record photo by Brandon Davenport

Cub Scout Pack 204 held their annual Pinewood Derby, March 23, at Assumption Arena in Chadron. The following are the results of the event:

Scout Division

1st place - Hunter Steffl

2nd place - Garner Canaday

3rd place - Nathan Pearson

Open Division

1st place - Shelley Steffl

2nd place - Matt Pearson

3rd place - Rhyaden Rising

Best paint job - Kade Rasmussen

Most Original - Hunter Steffl

Scoutmaster's Choice - James Roberts

People's Choice - James Roberts

