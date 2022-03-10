Rhoades likes being a ‘heptathlete’

Always striving to help the team, Harley Rhoades of Douglas, Wyo., expanded his track and field repertoire this winter and became a “heptathlete.” That’s someone who enters the heptathlon, which is a mixture of seven track and field events for men during the indoor season.

Outdoors, the “multi,” as it is often called, is the decathlon and features 10 events.

Rhoades competed in two heptathlons this season. The first occurred January 29 during the Don Holst Meet at Chadron State. He finished second among the five contestants, scoring 4,369 points.

That was enough points to qualify for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Indoor Championships that took place February 25-26 at Western State University at Gunnison, Colo.

This time there were 14 entries and Harley placed seventh with 4,482 points. He earned two points in the team standings for the Eagles.

Admittedly, they were hard-earned points. He acknowledged that at the end of the first day at the conference meet he was “really tired” when he competed in the high jump and cleared 5-feet, 9 ¾ feet, two inches shy of his mark during his first heptathlon a month earlier.

However, he improved his marks in five of the remaining events to account for the 113-point improvement in his total. Here are his remaining marks at the conference meet:

60-meter dash—7.12 seconds, 60-meter high hurdles—9.04, pole vault—10-6, long jump—19-9 ¾, shot put—32-7 ¾ and 1000 meters—2:44.74.

Although he never finished higher than fourth in the other events, Rhoades saved his best for last. He outran everyone else in the 1000.

Harley was already pretty familiar with Chadron and its college when he enrolled as a freshman in the fall of 2018. Both of his parents, Jay and Angela (Woodworth) Rhoades, were outstanding athletes at CSC, he in football and she in volleyball in the 1990s. After graduating, they taught and coached at Chadron High several years before moving in 2006 to Douglas, where they have had successful coaching careers. Both have been inducted into the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame.

Harley and his sister, Haedyn, now a volleyball player at Black Hills State, were born Chadron and lived here as toddlers.

At Douglas High, Harley was primarily an 800-meter runner. He placed in individual events and relays at the Wyoming State Track Meet 10 times. During the past three years at Chadron State, he’s mostly run the 400. His career-best indoors is 50.65 seconds. He’s also been a member of the Eagles’ 4x400 relay teams several times when they placed high, but he decided early this season he could probably contribute more by trying the multi events.

“About all I did in high school was run the 400 and 800,” he recalls. “I triple jumped when I was in middle school, but this is the first time I’ve tried to long jump or high jump, and I’ve certainly never pole vaulted before. The vault is a strange event, but I’m beginning to like it.”

As he looks ahead to the decathlon this spring, Rhoades thinks the vault gives him his best opportunity to increase his point total. He gained a foot in it between the two decathlons and hopes to eventually clear at least 12 feet this spring. That would give him 127 more points than he earned at the conference meet.

This past week he also started throwing the javelin, one of the additional events in the decathlon.

Academically at Chadron State, he’s earned nothing but straight A’s while majoring in English education and picking up a coaching endorsement. He will receive his bachelor’s degree in May, but plans to remain at Chadron State and work on his master’s degree next year so he can compete in track and field again.

Currently, he says his first choice is to coach volleyball after he lands a teaching job, but he noted that after becoming acquainted with more of the track and field events, he believes he’ll also feel competent in helping coach that sport.

