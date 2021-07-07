Ridgeview hosted four tournaments in June

The First Flight was a tie between Mary Lecher and DeeDee Turman, along with Lenz and Nollette with 85s. Third went to Tierrie Hampton and Wendy Koseman 79. The Second Flight was led by Brittany Gooder and Jordan Haefele at 92, followed by Buckles and Edwards at 94 and Melanie Blackcalf and Allison Miller at 96. Sorry, but not all the first names were available.

The Championship Flight of the Farmer/Rancher Tournament on June 10 was won by cousins Brody Roes of Chadron and Brady Roes of Hemingford for the second year in a row. They shot a 67 a year ago and a 68 this year.

The runners-up again were Casey Downs and A.J. Grant with 70s both years. Third place in the top flight went to Rick Hickstein and Bruce Peterson with a 73, also the same score they had a year ago while placing fourth in the flight.

The other flight results:

First Flight--1, Keller and Werdel, 75; 2, Mike Bartels and Xavier Kvistad 79; 3, Dryden and Ringstrayer, 80

Second Flight--1, Ferley and Landreth, 79; 2-3, Armstrong and Harris and Westlake and Bruce Wohlers, 80.

Third Flight--1, Dean Nitsch and Ferley, 87; 2-3, Boone Huffman and Joe Wild and Tim Buskirk and McConville, 88.