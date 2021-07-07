Ridgeview hosted four tournaments in June

Ridgeview Country Club hosted four tournaments in June with plenty of competition in each of them.
The Hicksteins plus one made quite an impact in the Couples Tournament played June 5-6 and mother and daughter also led the way during the Two-Lady Scramble on June 22.
First things first. Alpine Hickstein and Tyler Westlake, whose golf game has improved significantly the past two or so years while they’ve been dating, won the Couples Tourney’s Championship Flight with a 133 score, some 17 strokes ahead of the runners-up, Alpine’s parents, Rick and Misty Hickstein. Third place in the flight went to Judd and Jacque Hageman with a 152.
The top teams in the other flights follow:
First Flight--1, Jon and Sherry Daniels, 160; 2, Nick and Kinlee Stetson, 163; 3, Jordan and Lisa Haas, 165.
Second Flight---1, Willie and Blakelee Hoffman, 172; 2, Randy Stichka and Chris Hughey, 177; 3, Trace and Kylen Armstrong, 179.
Third Flight--1, Hal and Cherie Fisher, 185; 2, Andy and Brittany Gooder, 188; 3, tie between Carl Cousin and Melissa Mitchell and Gregg Sell and Wendy Goos, 189.
Misty and Alpine Hickstein shot a 65 while taking top honors in the Championship Flight of the Two-Lady Scramble. They were followed by Luann Witt and Jordan Grasis with a 70 and Blakelee Hoffman and Cassie Ritzen with a 79.
The First Flight was a tie between Mary Lecher and DeeDee Turman, along with Lenz and Nollette with 85s. Third went to Tierrie Hampton and Wendy Koseman 79. The Second Flight was led by Brittany Gooder and Jordan Haefele at 92, followed by Buckles and Edwards at 94 and Melanie Blackcalf and Allison Miller at 96. Sorry, but not all the first names were available.
The Championship Flight of the Farmer/Rancher Tournament on June 10 was won by cousins Brody Roes of Chadron and Brady Roes of Hemingford for the second year in a row. They shot a 67 a year ago and a 68 this year.
The runners-up again were Casey Downs and A.J. Grant with 70s both years. Third place in the top flight went to Rick Hickstein and Bruce Peterson with a 73, also the same score they had a year ago while placing fourth in the flight.
The other flight results:
First Flight--1, Keller and Werdel, 75; 2, Mike Bartels and Xavier Kvistad 79; 3, Dryden and Ringstrayer, 80
Second Flight--1, Ferley and Landreth, 79; 2-3, Armstrong and Harris and Westlake and Bruce Wohlers, 80.
Third Flight--1, Dean Nitsch and Ferley, 87; 2-3, Boone Huffman and Joe Wild and Tim Buskirk and McConville, 88.
The Championship Flight of the Ladies Member-Guest Tourney on June 17 was won by Emma Hageman and Jordan Grasis with a 79. Hageman also was a member of the winning tandem last year, when her partner was Skyler Wetzel, also with a 79.
This year’s runners-up were sisters Courtney Stewart and Dionne Holmquist with an 87, followed by Kylan Armstrong and Denise Girard at 91.
The First Flight was captured by Jennifer Alcorn and Tori Wild at 105, followed by 110 scores by both Maryah Harding and Goings and Lynn Goff and Kris Stevens.