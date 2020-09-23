Ridgeview unfriendly to Cardinal golfers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The home course was not friendly to the Chadron High girls’ golf team last Thursday.

The Cardinals, who had posted team scores of 416 or 417 at four of their previous tournaments this fall, saw their total soar to 446 on the Ridgeview County Club layout, while finishing fifth in the six-team field. Coach CJ Bach was a bit baffled by the outcome.

“I think all the girls were a little nervous at the beginning since it was their home meet,” Bach said. “But most of them played better during the second round. That was good to see.”

Chadron’s team leader, Maddi Pelton, used her eight-stroke improvement between the first and second rounds to place second individually. Her scores were 51-43 for a 94 total. She also was the runner-up at the Bayard Tourney on Aug. 27.

CHS junior Maralee Rischling finished 10th at the home meet with scores for 53 and 52 for a 105. It was her third top-10 placing through six tournaments this fall. Chadron’s other scores were Elizabeth Harrison, 62-61, 123; Gracie Jones 67-57, 124; and Jackson Smith, 61-66, 127.