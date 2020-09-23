Ridgeview unfriendly to Cardinal golfers

The home course was not friendly to the Chadron High girls’ golf team last Thursday.
The Cardinals, who had posted team scores of 416 or 417 at four of their previous tournaments this fall, saw their total soar to 446 on the Ridgeview County Club layout, while finishing fifth in the six-team field. Coach CJ Bach was a bit baffled by the outcome.
“I think all the girls were a little nervous at the beginning since it was their home meet,” Bach said. “But most of them played better during the second round. That was good to see.”
Chadron’s team leader, Maddi Pelton, used her eight-stroke improvement between the first and second rounds to place second individually. Her scores were 51-43 for a 94 total. She also was the runner-up at the Bayard Tourney on Aug. 27.
CHS junior Maralee Rischling finished 10th at the home meet with scores for 53 and 52 for a 105. It was her third top-10 placing through six tournaments this fall. Chadron’s other scores were Elizabeth Harrison, 62-61, 123; Gracie Jones 67-57, 124; and Jackson Smith, 61-66, 127.
Gering senior Madi Schlaepfer blistered the Ridgeview course, shooting a 40 and a 35 for a 75 total while leading her team to victory. The Western Conference champion the past two years, Schlaepfer sank six birdies Thursday and finished at least 19 strokes ahead of everyone else.
Another Gering entry, Tayber Meyer, shot a 94, the same as Pelton, but settled for third when Pelton won the scorecard playoff. Mekallyn Bancroft of Valentine and Jacque Bowles of Mitchell each had scores of 95 with Bancroft placing fourth.
Gering had a 413 team total while Valentine was second at 422, followed by Alliance at 429. Mitchell was a stroke back at 430, Chadron was fourth at 446 and Gordon-Rushville fifth at 460.
Earlier in the week, the Cardinals finished third at the Gering Invitational with one of their 416 totals. Scottsbluff breezed to victory with a 317, followed by Kimball at 408. Like Chadron, the host Bulldogs finished with a 416, but the Cardinals were awarded third place. The other scores were Alliance 426, Mitchell 432, Gordon-Rushville 472 and Bridgeport 476.
Both Schlaepfer and Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski shot a 76 with Krzyzanowski winning a live three-hole playoff for top honors. Two more Bearcats, Nielli Heinold and Anna Kelley, were just one stroke back at 77. Payton Wise of Kimball was fifth at 83.
Pelton led Chadron with an 89, good for eighth place. The Cardinals’ other scores were: Rischling, 103; Harrison, 108; Jones, 116; Raleigh Bridges, 119; and Smith, 121.
The Cards were to visit Ogallala this past Tuesday and will wrap up the regular season on Monday, Sept. 22 at Alliance.
