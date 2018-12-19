Cardinal wrestlers Clark Riesen and Lance Cattin picked up big wins in their final bouts to earn titles at a difficult Valentine Invite, and help the Cardinals to an eight-place finish in team scoring, Friday and Saturday, in Valentine.
At 182-pounds, Riesen went 3-0 after a pair of bye rounds, facing tough competition and defeating third-ranked class C wrestler Alec Langan, of McCook, by 3-2 decision in the first-place match to win the title. Riesen’s earlier wins came against a pair of wrestlers from Winner, the invite’s winning team.
Though unranked, Cattin’s 195-pound first-place bout opponent Colton Duda, of Broken Bow, was expected to be one of the weight class’s top finishers. Cattin, 9-1, served Duda just his second loss of the season in the final bout, pinning Duda at 3:38 to earn top honors.
Cattin, who also had a pair of bye rounds to begin the invite, pinned all three of his opponents.
In what might have been the toughest set of matches of the invite, Chadron’s Jake Lemmon faced three top ranked wrestlers on his way to a third-place finish at 160-pounds. In the quarterfinal round, Lemmon earned a 12-1 major decision win over fifth-ranked class B wrestler Braydon Wilson, of Alliance, earning him a bout with top-ranked class C wrestler Caleb Long, of Valentine, in the semifinal. Long defeated Lemmon with a major decision (17-5) of his own during the match.
After earning his way to the third-place match following a consolation semifinal win, Lemmon defeated class C’s second-ranked Dylan Vodica, of David City, by 9-6 decision.
The great performance from the three Chadron seniors, along with sixth place finishes from Paige Denke at 106-pounds and Tallon Craig at 126-pounds, helped Chadron finish eight at the meet with 125 points.
Winner, S.D. took first in team scoring with 243.5 points with host team Valentine in second with 231.5.
The Cardinals’ wrestlers also took part in a dual with Mitchell, Tuesday, but results were not available at time of print.
Just prior to the holiday, Chadron travels to Broken Bow, Friday to make up for their having missed an earlier meet in Cozad due to bad weather.
Chadron Wrestling Results, Valentine Invitational, Dec. 14-15
(Results reflect individual records at conclusion of meet)
Team Standings: 1, Winner (S.D.), 243.5; 2, Valentine, 231.5; 3, Broken Bow, 206; 4, David City, 186.5; 5, Alliance, 138; 6, Cozad, 131; 7, McCook, 126; 8, Chadron, 125; 9, Ord, 110; 10, O`Neill, 95.5; 11, Gothenburg, 82; 12, Gering, 44; 13, Gordon-Rushville, 30; 14, South Central Neb. Unified Dist. No. 5, 29; 15, Ainsworth, 26; 16, Madison, 21; 17, Chase County, 0
106 -- Paige Denke (5-7) placed 6th: Robert Reina (Gordon-Rushville) 5-5 won by decision over Denke (6-4); Denke pinned Dakota Russell (Broken Bow) 5-4 (2:21); Denke pinned Sam Schmer (Ord) 3-4 (0:58): Cody Miller (Valentine) 6-3 won by major decision over Denke (14-0); Zach Bongers (David City) 14-4 won by decision over Denke (8-2)
113 -- Ty Hotz (Gothenburg) 8-6 pinned Eric Vahrenkamp 2-6 (3:59): Ethan Underwood (David City) 14-7 pinned Vahrenkamp (2:07)
120 -- Tobin Olson (Valentine) 7-3 won by major decision over Garrett Reece 5-5 (14-0): Reece 5-5 won in sudden victory over Ethan Zegers (David City) 7-10 (4-2); Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 9-3 pinned Reece (2:41)
126 -- Tallon Craig (7-4) placed 6th: Craig won by tech fall over Holden Mundorf (Valentine) 2-2 (3:50 15-0); Craig won by decision over Jack Kruger (Winner) 5-3 (5-4); Clayton Harris (David City) 12-7 won by decision over Craig (11-8); Kaden Boyce (Ord) 9-3 won by decision over Craig (12-6); Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) 11-3 pinned Craig (0:33)
126 -- Kaden Boyce (Ord) 9-3 pinned Chayton Bynes 0-5 (1:02); Corbyn Sattler (Cozad) 9-12 pinned Bynes (3:07)
126 -- Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) 11-3 pinned Luke Kahl 0-5 (0:36); Corben Libich (Gothenburg) 9-6 pinned Kahl (1:57)
132 -- Kade Waggener 3-3 pinned Drake Brewer (Gordon-Rushville) 5-6 (1:56); Wyatt Turnquist (Winner) 9-1 pinned Waggener (1:15); Waggener won by major decision over Lio Dominguez (O`Neill) 1-2 (11-2); Trevor Felber (McCook) 10-5 won by decision over Waggener (10-6)
138 -- Zackary Barlean (David City) 14-8 pinned Dalton Stewart 5-6 (0:55); Stewart pinned Abraham Garcia (Madison) 0-7 (1:54); Abe Mendez (Gothenburg) 4-10 pinned Stewart 5-6 (3:40)
138 -- Daniel Wellnitz 6-5 won by decision over Drake Janssen (Valentine) 6-4 (6-5); Asa Johnson (Alliance) 7-4 won by major decision over Wellnitz (10-0); Wellnitz won in sudden victory over Angel Lopez (O`Neill) 5-10 (4-2); Talon Petska (Ord) 9-4 won by decision over Wellnitz (9-4)
145 -- Aaron Gilchrist (Winner) 7-5 pinned Zac Haug 1-6 (3:24); Haug pinned Grant Reynolds (Broken Bow) 3-7 (1:47); Cailob Week (Winner) 5-5 pinned Haug (2:51)
152 -- Sawyer Haag 4-4 pinned Servando Gonzalez (O`Neill) 9-6 (2:25); Noah Styskal (David City) 20-1 pinned Haag (3:59); Devon Osnes (Valentine) 7-4 pinned Haag (2:01)
160 -- Jake Lemmon (8-3) placed 3rd: Lemmon pinned Brendan Libich (Gothenburg) 2-4 (0:36); Lemmon won by major decision over Braydon Wilson (Alliance) 8-4 (12-1); Caleb Long (Valentine) 9-0 won by major decision over Lemmon (17-5); Lemmon pinned Kelen Meyer (Ord) 5-3 (2:38); Lemmon won by decision over Dylan Vodicka (David City) 15-5 (9-6)
170 -- Cooper Tonniges (Ord) 7-5 won by decision over Ozzy Fernau 1-6 (9-2); Brennan Seitsinger (Gothenburg) 7-8 pinned Fernau (2:41)
182 -- Clark Riesen (9-0) placed 1st: Riesen pinned Trey Welch (Winner) 4-4 (0:24); Riesen won by tech fall over Landon Debus (Winner) 7-3 (4:32 18-1); Riesen won by decision over Alec Langan (McCook) 12-2 (3-2)
195 -- Lance Cattin (9-1) placed 1st: Cattin pinned Charley Pravecek (Winner) 1-4 (1:42); Cattin pinned Austin Kreutzer (McCook) (3:08); Cattin pinned Colton Duda (Broken Bow) 10-1 (3:38)
220 -- Kolby Johnson (Madison) 7-5 pinned Garrett Ferguson 0-5 (1:47); Alex Flessner (Ord) 3-4 pinned Ferguson (0:57)