Despite the graduation of Logan Tiensvold from the backfield of the Chadron offense, the Cardinals’ coaching staff knew they had options to replace last year’s standout senior running back. However, if they were feeling uneasy as to what their running core would be up to the task, senior Clark Riesen’s performance Friday evening against Gordon-Rushville has surely reassured them.
Riesen, whose jersey by the end of the game was grass-stained and torn, rushed for 164 yards on 13 carries, often running through would-be tacklers and fighting for extra yardage.
After graduating 12 seniors this past May, the Chadron team was in need of players to step up into leadership roles. Riesen, along with teammates Jake Lemmon, and Dan Dunbar were expected to be three that would do so.
“We’re definitely up to it,” Riesen commented post-game when asked about the responsibility the three had towards providing leadership. “We’re all good leaders, and we all work hard. We just need to come out a little more fiery the first half and this will be a really good team.”
After an impressive run on the first play of the game the Chadron running back lost the ball, turning it over to Gordon early, but as the game progressed, Riesen, much like the rest of his team, improved.
By the time the final whistle blew Riesen had three touchdowns and fellow running backs Lemmon and Dunbar each had one.
As the team gathered in the post-game huddle to be addressed by Head Coach Mike Lecher, Riesen spoke aloud to his teammates before Lecher could chime in with his message to the team, but the Cardinals’ coach of 13 years didn’t mind the intrusion.
“Clark’s earned the right to speak, in my opinion and the opinion of the other coaches,” Lecher says. “I would expect the kids will listen to him after his play (Friday).”