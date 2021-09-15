Rischling’s career-best leads Card golfers

Maralee Rischling fired a career-best 84 this past Thursday at the Mitchell Invitational Tournament to highlight last week’s action for the Chadron High girls’ golf team. She carded a 42 during both the front and back nines and placed third in the individual standings.

Her previous best was a 97 at last year’s Mitchell Invite.

Playing on her home course, Mitchell’s Jacque Bowles was the medalist with an 80 total. Kimball’s Peyton Wise was the runner-up with an 82. Aside from Rischling, no one else had a score below 96. That belonged to Aubree Larson of Sidney.

But Katie Heeg of Kimball with a 97 and Julia Wilson of Alliance and McKlnley Knotts of Mitchell finished in double digits with 99s.

Mitchell won the team title with a 383 score. The Cardinals were next at 413. Alliance was far back in third place at 442.

“I am very excited and proud of Maralee,” Coach CJ Bach said. “She played very relaxed at Mitchell. I have been waiting for her to break out a great score. She stayed out of trouble while making many fantastic shots.”

The Cardinals’ other scores were 107 by Raeleigh Bridges, 110 by Kenzie Pourier, 112 by Gracie Jones and 121 by Jackson Smith.