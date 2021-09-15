Rischling’s career-best leads Card golfers

Maralee Rischling fired a career-best 84 this past Thursday at the Mitchell Invitational Tournament to highlight last week’s action for the Chadron High girls’ golf team. She carded a 42 during both the front and back nines and placed third in the individual standings.
Her previous best was a 97 at last year’s Mitchell Invite.
Playing on her home course, Mitchell’s Jacque Bowles was the medalist with an 80 total. Kimball’s Peyton Wise was the runner-up with an 82. Aside from Rischling, no one else had a score below 96. That belonged to Aubree Larson of Sidney.
But Katie Heeg of Kimball with a 97 and Julia Wilson of Alliance and McKlnley Knotts of Mitchell finished in double digits with 99s.
Mitchell won the team title with a 383 score. The Cardinals were next at 413. Alliance was far back in third place at 442.
“I am very excited and proud of Maralee,” Coach CJ Bach said. “She played very relaxed at Mitchell. I have been waiting for her to break out a great score. She stayed out of trouble while making many fantastic shots.”
The Cardinals’ other scores were 107 by Raeleigh Bridges, 110 by Kenzie Pourier, 112 by Gracie Jones and 121 by Jackson Smith.
Earlier in the week, none of the Cardinals cracked the top 10 during their home tournament, but the hosts finished third among the eight teams with a 440 score, proving that Chadron has more “good players” than most of their western Nebraska rivals.
As anticipated, Scottsbluff, the Class B state champion the past two years, won the team title with 357 strokes. Upstart Valentine was second at 395, while the Cards had a 440 total, one stroke better than Mitchell and Alliance, which tied for fourth.
Even though Gering’s Emily Krzyzanowski was the medalist, the Bulldogs had to settle for sixth with 452 stokes. Gordon-Rushville at 517 and Sidney at 538 rounded out the team scoring.
Krzyzanowski shot a 78, two strokes ahead of defending Class B state champion Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff. Third went to the Bearcats’ Nielli Heinold with an 83.
Rounding out the top 10 were 4, Jacque Bowles, Mitchell, 86; 5, Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 91; 6, Shae Wallats, Scottsbluff, 91; 7, Kaetryn Bancroft, Valentine, 96; 8, Madison Mumm, Mitchell, 99; 9, Nichole Williams, Gering, 100; and 10, Julie Wilson, Alliance, 103.
The Cardinals were led by Bridges, 105; followed by Rischling, 109; Jones, 111; and Smith, 115.
Bach said the Cards usually feel more pressure while playing in front of their hometown fans, but believes they’re on the right track to be competitive the rest of the season.
The Cards were to play at Gering on Tuesday of this week, followed by trip to Ogallala on Tuesday, Sept. 21.