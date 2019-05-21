Kevin Bybee likes the idea of an I-90 rivalry between the Spearfish Sasquatch and the Rapid City Jackalopes.
He'll have to wear two hats, though. He and his wife, Heidi, own both teams.
Bybee announced earlier this week that the Jackalopes are expected to make their debut in the Expedition League in 2020 at McKeague Field on Rapid City’s west side.
The Sasquatch are in their second year as a franchise.
The Expedition League is a collegiate wooden bat league with teams in Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota and Manitoba, Canada. Rapid City is where the league’s headquarters is located. The league is an amateur league where players stay with host families throughout the summer.
“I sure hope they’re rivals and I hope they split it right down the middle,” Bybee said of the Sasquatch and Jackalopes. “It’s one of those things where you want both teams to do great, and quite honestly, 99 percent of what I do has nothing to do with the baseball on the field. That responsibility falls on the head coaches. A large chunk of what I have to do is with food services, logistics and entertainment. I think it’s good for the league and the region to have multiple teams.”
Bybee said having a team in Rapid City has been a goal of his and league president Steve Wagner’s since the league’s inception.
You have free articles remaining.
“I feel great. It made sense with the league headquarters being in Rapid City to have a team in Rapid City as well,” he said. “It’s always been a goal to have a team here, and it’s centrally located so that will be nice as well.”
He also said in collegiate wooden bat leagues like the Expedition League, it isn’t unusual for one person to own multiple teams.
“Within our league, there’s owners that have multiple teams, but obviously it’s a busy time,” he said. “Like with any news business when you start it up, there’s a crazy couple few years until you get it off the ground but to have a team in Rapid City is the best of both worlds in my opinion.”
In order for the team to play as scheduled in 2020, there will need to be changes to McKeague Field.
The current stadium hosts Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central, Douglas and St. Thomas More homes games, as well as the Black Hills Amateur League. Bybee said there will need to be 1,200-1,500 seats added to the stadium before the Jackalopes can take the field.
He pointed to the Western Nebraska Pioneers of the Expedition League as an example of what to aim for. The team is based in Gering, Nebraska, which has a population of 8,500 people and is close to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, which has a population of 15,039.
He said the larger Rapid City market and its love for baseball should make those extra seats easy to fill.