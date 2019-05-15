The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference added 14 Chadron State College track and field student-athletes to its academic honor roll for the outdoor track and field season this week, in its annual all-academic release.
Eleven CSC women and two men qualified for the honor roll by achieving a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or better, having been enrolled at CSC for at least two years.
The women are Julia Eskelson (Meeker, Colorado); Christina Frick (Fort Morgan, Colorado); Emily Hansen (Hemingford, Nebraska); Alyse Henry (Rock Springs, Wyoming); Sarah Myers (Anton, Colorado); Kiya Passero (Chadron); Savannah Silbaugh (Upton, Wyoming); Julianne Thomsen (Custer, S.D.); Madi Watson (Mitchell, Nebraska); Emma Willadsen (Eaton, Colo.); and Allee Williamson (Cheyenne, Wyoming).
For the men, the two are Gregg Peterson of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Brendinh Sayaloune of Chadron.
Megan Wenham and Ben Schneiderman, both of Colorado School of Mines, were voted by the RMAC sports information directors as the Academic Athletes of the Year for the outdoor season.