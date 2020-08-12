RMAC announcement may not be last word

Other members of RMAC had not received similar assurances at last report, Smith said.

He also stated that the colleges’ current insurance does not cover payments for care necessitated by the virus, making it another item that likely will have to be settled before any competition takes place.

Chadron State Head Football Coach Jay Long called the scenario “pretty crazy.”

“As coaches, we try to plan and be well organized and then things become so uncertain,” Long added. “That’s just the way things have happened.”

Long said at least 40 and maybe as many as 60 CSC football players have been living in Chadron this summer and working out four or five times a week on their own to get ready for the season.

Some of them went home on Friday when they found out there would be no fall camp, which had been scheduled to start on Friday the 14th following the announcement that the Eagles’ first game would be Sept. 19 against South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.

Long said he is hopeful that all of the players will be back this week to be ready when classes begin on Monday. He and his assistants plan to meet with each of the players individually. By then, more information may be available.