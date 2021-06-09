RMAC athletes successful at National Meet

As usual, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference athletes had lots of success at the recent NCAA II National Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Grand Valley State at Grand Rapids, Mich., winning four firsts and earning 16 medals altogether.
The medal winners included Chadron State’s Naishaun Jernigan, who placed third in the men’s long jump with a leap of 25-1 ¼, the second best of his young career.
Adams State and Western Colorado State each had two national champions in distance races.
Both Adams State gold medalists had an Irish heritage. Senior Eilish Flanagan won the 3000-meter steeplechase by 19 seconds and sophomore Stephanie Cottier won the 1500 meters after also winning the mile at the National Indoor Championships this spring.
Flanagan and her identical twin sister, Roisin, also were second and third, respectively, in the 5000 at the outdoor meet. While they were born in the United States, they moved to Ireland when they were two years old and lived there until enrolling at Adams State when in 2015. Their names may be familiar to Chadron sports fans. In 2017 when CSC hosted the RMAC Cross Country Meet, they finished first and second in the women’s race.
Cottier, a sophomore at Adams State, and is from Cork, Ireland.
Western Colorado’s national champions are Bailey Sharon, the women’s 800 meters winner in 2:04.23, and Taylor Stack, the men’s steeplechase victor in 8:41.72. Both are Coloradans.
The silver medalists from the RMAC included Black Hills State sophomore Kyla Sawvell of Wall, S.D. While she won the shot put at the RMAC Outdoor Meet with a mark of 48-8 ¼, she was last on the list of 16 entries in that event entering the national meet, but threw 50-11 ½ to place second. She also was seventh at nationals in the discus.
Following are team placings and points and RMAC placewinners at the National Outdoor Meet:
Women’s Events
Team standings--1, Azusa Pacific, 81; 2, Grand Valley State, 77; 3, West Texas A&M, 49; 4, Adams State, 46; 15, CSU-Pueblo, 16; 25, Black Hills State, 10; 29, Colorado Springs, 8; 35, Colo. Mines, 6.5; 36, New Mexico Highlands, 6; 38, Colorado Christian, 5.
800--1, Bailey Sharon, West. Colo., 2:04.23; 2, Yasmine Hernandez, CSU-P, 2:04.97; 4, Michelle Kuipers, Colo. Christ, 2:06.52.
1500--1, Stephanie Cotter, Adams, 4:14.96; 5, Hailey Streff, CSU-P, 4:20.93.
5000--2, Eilish Flanagan, Adams, 15:50.59; 3, Roisin Flanagan, Adams, 15:52.80.
10,000--5, Brianna Robles, Adams, 34:13.34; 7, Zoe Baker, Colo. Mines, 34:15.28.
3000 steeplechase--1, Eilish Flanagan, Adams, 9:57.44; 3, HaLeigh Hunter, Adams, 10:21.81; 7, Sarah Wills, Adams, 10:30.99,
4x400 relay--5, Western Colorado, 3:44.54.
Long jump--2, Hannah Meek, UCCS, 20-7 ¾; 5, Lauren Fairchild, CSU-P, 19-7.
Shot put--2, Kyla Sawvell, BHSU, 50-11 ½.
Hammer throw--7, Kyla Sawvell, BHSU, 186-1.
Triple jump--3, Annie Topal, NMHU, 42-2 ¾.
Pole vault--4, Hannah Miller, Colo. Mines, 13-3 ½.
Men’s Events
Team standings--1, Grand Valley State, 76; 2, West Texas A&M, 55; 3, Angelo State, 43; 4, Ashland, 37; 6, Colorado Mines, 36; 15, Adams State, 16; 22, Colorado Springs, 11; 26, Western Colorado, 10; 30, Colorado Mesa, 8; 36, Chadron State, 6; 50, Metro State, 3; 57, Colorado Christian, 1.
200--4, Jonah Vigil, Adams, 20.91; 6, Blaze Holland, Metro, 20.99.
1500--3, Tony Torres, Mesa, 3:53.25.
5000--2, Carson Bix, Adams, 14:14.35; 4, Loic Scomparin, Colo. Mines, 14:15.80; 5, Dillon Powell, Colo. Mines, 14:16.53; 8, Luke Julian, Colo. Mines, 14:17.32.
10,000--3, Dylan Ko, Colo. Mines, 29:13.97; 6, Kyle Moran, Colo. Mines, 29:18.33; 8, Ryder Searle, Colo. Christian, 29:22.39.
110 hurdles--4, Charlie Forbes, UCCS, 14.11.
3000 steeplechase--1, Taylor Stack, West. Colo., 8:41.72; 3, Jake Mitchem, Colo. Mines, 8:55.19; 6, Ahmen Sado, Adams, 8:56.96.
Long jump--3, Naishaun Jernigan, CSC, 25-1 ¼.
Triple jump--3, Dakota Abbott, UCCS, 51-3 ½; 7, Gunner Rigsby, Mesa, 50-1 ¾.
Pole vault--6, Connor McLain, Colo. Mines, 16-8 ¾.
Decathlon--4, Connor McLean, Colo. Mines, 7,136 points.