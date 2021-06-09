RMAC athletes successful at National Meet

As usual, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference athletes had lots of success at the recent NCAA II National Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Grand Valley State at Grand Rapids, Mich., winning four firsts and earning 16 medals altogether.

The medal winners included Chadron State’s Naishaun Jernigan, who placed third in the men’s long jump with a leap of 25-1 ¼, the second best of his young career.

Adams State and Western Colorado State each had two national champions in distance races.

Both Adams State gold medalists had an Irish heritage. Senior Eilish Flanagan won the 3000-meter steeplechase by 19 seconds and sophomore Stephanie Cottier won the 1500 meters after also winning the mile at the National Indoor Championships this spring.

Flanagan and her identical twin sister, Roisin, also were second and third, respectively, in the 5000 at the outdoor meet. While they were born in the United States, they moved to Ireland when they were two years old and lived there until enrolling at Adams State when in 2015. Their names may be familiar to Chadron sports fans. In 2017 when CSC hosted the RMAC Cross Country Meet, they finished first and second in the women’s race.

Cottier, a sophomore at Adams State, and is from Cork, Ireland.