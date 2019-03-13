Six male entries and six female entries from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference won gold medals in events at the NCAA Division II National Indoor Track and Field Championships last weekend in Pittsburg, Kan.
In addition, two men and three women for the league were silver medal winners.
Those harvesting the hardware included Chadron State’s Isaac Grimes, the long jump winner and the triple jump runner-up.
The other champions in men’s events were: 800--Thomas Staines, CSU-Pueblo; 3000--Elias Gedyon, Adams State; 5000--Sydney Gidubuday, Adams State; 60 hurdles--Charlie Forbes, Colorado-Colorado Springs; and distance medley relay--Pueblo.
Gedyon also was third in the mile, Gidubuday was the runner-up in the 3000 and Staines ran on the winning distance medley relay.
The women’s champions from the conference were: 60--Dianna Johnson, Adams; 200--Kandace Thomas, Adams; 800--Skylyn Webb, Colorado Springs; mile--Stephanie Cotter, Adams; long jump--Lauren Fairchild, Pueblo; and distance medley relay, Adams.
Thomas also was the runner-up in the 60.
Gidubuday, Staines and Johnson won the same events at last year’s meet that they won this year.
Adams State ran away with the women’s team title with 87 points. It was the Lady Grizzlies’ second national title in three years and their fourth overall. Grand Valley State of Michigan was the runner-up with 64 points.
Adams State also finished second in the men’s competition with 37 points, one fewer than Ashland of Ohio. Tiffin of Ohio was third with 34 points and Grand Valley fourth with 33 ¼.