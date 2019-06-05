As usual, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference athletes made a solid showing at the NCAA Division II National Outdoor Track and Field Championships the last full weekend of May at Kingsville, Texas.
RMAC athletes placed among the top eight in their events 39 times this year. That’s one more than the 2018 total. Women from the conference placed 22 times and men 17 at the 2019 showdown. A year ago, 18 women and 20 men placed.
Seven RMAC athletes earned gold medals and 10 claimed silver medals, including Chadron State’s Isaac Grimes, who had a career-best mark of 26-6 ¼ while finishing second in the long jump. A year ago, he was fifth in the event at 24-6 ½.
Three RMAC entries won the same races this year after they had set the national meet records in them a year ago. However, none of them ran quite as fast this year.
Two of those events were the 800 meters. The repeat winners were senior Skylyn Webb of Colorado-Colorado Springs and junior Thomas Staines of CSU-Pueblo.
Webb’s record is 2:02.47 while her winning time this year was 2:06.96, about 4.5 seconds off last year’s pace, but some 1.22 seconds faster than the 2019 runner-up. Staines’ national mark is 1:47.56. He circled the track twice this year in 1:50.03, about 3.5 seconds slower than in 2018 and he was just 17 hundreths of a second ahead of this year’s runner-up.
Alicia Konieczek of Western Colorado won the 3000-meter steeplechase for the third consecutive year. Her winning time in 2107 was 9:55.39, just 1.37 second slower than the record. Last year, Konieczek claimed the record in 9:47.72. Her winning time this year was 10:23.89, some 37 seconds slower than a year ago, and her margin of victory was just 2.5 seconds. The 2019 runner-up was another RMAC standout, Eilish Flanagan of Adams State.
Both Konieczek, a native of Poland, and Flanagan, who was born in Ireland, also finished second in another distance race this time around. Konieczek’s silver was in the 1500 and Flanagan’s second second was in the 5000.
Konieczek also won the 5000 in 2017 and was the runner-up in that race last spring. This year, the Mountaineers’ standout was the runner-up in the 1500. That race was won by Adams State freshman Stephanie Cotter in 4:36.91, just 37 hundredths of a second ahead of Konieczek.
The fourth RMAC coed to win a gold this year was sophomore Annie Topal of New Mexico Highlands, who went 42-8 ¾ in the triple jump.
The only RMAC male to win an event other than Staines was freshman high jumper Ethan Harris of Colorado Mesa, who cleared 7-2 ½.
Adams State senior Elias Gedyon finished second in both the 1500 and 5000 races.
Besides Grimes and Gedyon, the other silver medals among RMAC men were claimed by junior Marcelo Laguera of CSU-Pueblo in the 10,000, senior Jonah Theisen of Black Hills State in the steeplechase, and senior Sam Reed of Adams State in the shot put.
A native of Alaska, Theisen also won the steeplechase as a freshman in 2016.
Three national meet records were set this year. Daisy Osakue of Angelo State in Texas broke the discus record that she set last year by 3 feet, 5 inches, with a heave of 197-8; Elder Henry of Findlay of Ohio shoved the shot 70-5 ¼ to break that mark by 3 feet, 7 inches and senior Cervantes Jackson of Albany State in New York went 54-7 ½ in the triple jump to erase the old record by a much narrower margin--just one-fourth of an inch.
Abraham Seaneke of West Texas A&M, who edged Grimes by three inches to win the long jump this year, went an inch beyond the national meet record, but his jump did not count as a record because there was too much wind when he jumped.
Bolstered by first place in both relays, Lincoln University of Missouri won the women’s team championship for the second year in a row while last year’s runner-up for the men’s team title, Ashland of Ohio, scored three more points this year to nip Angelo State of Texas 54 to 53 points for this year’s men’s team championship.
The top team standings, the points earned by RMAC teams and the RMAC teams’ individual placings follow:
Women’s Results
Team standings--1, Lincoln, Mo., 64; 2, Adams State, 54; 3, Grand Valley, Mich., State, 47.5; 4, West Texas A&M, 47; 5, San Francisco State, 42; 6, Missouri Southern, 41; 12, N.M. Highlands, 20; 13, Western Colorado, 18; 17, Colorado-Colorado Springs, 14. Also--CSU-Pueblo, 5; Colorado Mines, 3; Colorado Mesa, 2.
100--2, Dianna Johnson, Adams State, 11.29; 7, Brooklynn York, Mesa, 11.73.
200--4, Dianna Johnson, Adams, 24.40.
800--1, Skylyn Webb, Colorado Springs, 2:06.96; 5, Yasmine Hernandez, CSU-Pueblo, 2:10.50.
1500--1, Stephanie Cotter, Adams, 4:36.91; 2, Alicja Konieczek, Colorado Western, 4:37.26; 4, Roisin Flanagan, Adams, 4:37.68; 8, Hailey Streff, Pueblo, 4:39.54.
5000--2, Eilish Flanagan, Adams, 17:18.66; 8, HaLeigh Hunter-Galvan, Adams, 17:32.86.
10,000-- 5, Kaylee Bogina, Adams, 37.43.89.
3000 steeplechase--1, Alicja Konieczek, Western, 10:32.89; 2, Eilish Flanagan, Adams, 10:24.41; 4, HaLeigh Hunter-Galvin, Adams, 10:33.47; 8, Megan Wenham, Colo. Mines, 10:50.28.
Discus--7, Gina Coleman, Colo. Mines, 170-8.
Javelin--5, Sharon Toako, N.M. Highlands, 161-4.
Long jump--6, Hanna Meek, Colorado Springs, 19-10 ¼.
Triple jump--1, Annie Topal, N.M. Highlands, 42-8 ¾.
High jump--3, Serena Canagan, N.M. Highlands, 5-8.
Heptathlon--8, Kaija Crowe, Colorado Springs, 5,036 points.
Men’s Results
Team standings--1, Ashland, Ohio, 54; 2, Angelo State, Texas, 53; 3, St. Augustine’s, NC, 38; 4, Grand Valley, Mich., State, 35; 5, Tiffin, Ohio, 34.5; 6, Texas A&M-Kingsville, 34; 7, Adams State, 24; 10, CSU-Pueblo, 22; 19, Western Colorado, 16; 28, Colorado Mesa and Colorado Mines, 10; 32, Black Hills State and Chadron State, 8.
800--1, Thomas Staines, Pueblo, 1:50.03; 6, Devundrick Walker, Pueblo, 1:51.44.
1500--2, Elias Gedyon, Adams, 3:58.74; 5, Josh Evans, Colo. Mines, 3:59.47; 6, Luke Julian, Colo. Mines, 3:59.55.
5000--2, Elias Gedyon, Adams, 14:10.58; 4, Taylor Stack, Western, 14:29.38; 8, Marcelo Laguera, Pueblo, 14:34.51.
10,000--2, Marcelo Laguera, Pueblo, 30:59.78; 6, Charlie Sweeney, Western, 31:13.39; 7, Ricardo Ocampo, Colo. Mines, 31:14.69; 8, Ben Schneiderman, Colo. Mines, 31:18.75.
3000 steeplechase--2, Jonah Theisen, Black Hills State, 8:55.31; 6, Taylor Stack, Western, 8:38.37.
Shot put--2, Sam Reed, Adams, 64-3.
Long jump--2, Isaac Grimes, Chadron State, 26-6 ¼.
High jump--1, Ethan Harris, Mesa, 7-2 ½.