RMAC teams won’t play until Sept. 18-19

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s President’s Council announced late last week its decision to move the start of fall sports practices at its member schools to Aug. 24, and to delay the first competition date for those sports until Sept. 18. In addition, the league will restrict four of its fall sports' schedules, including both soccer programs, to conference contests-only.
Further, the Council reviewed current local, state and national Covid-19 guidelines, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association guidance and principles, and agreed that closely aligning with these current best-practices seems essential to maintaining a safe and healthy playing environment.
Review of safety precautions and protocols will continue throughout the fall as the RMAC and its members monitor any need for further adjustments.
Under the new guidelines, Chadron State College athletic schedules will be impacted as follows:
For football, the original season opener against Western Colorado has been moved from Sept. 5 to Nov. 7 and will be played in Gunnison. Also, the Eagles’ game that was set for Sept, 12 at Missouri S&T in Rolla, has been cancelled.
That means as things now stand, Chadron State will kick off the season on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. against South Dakota Mines in Rapid City. Chadron State’s home opener will be at noon Sept. 26 against Colorado Mesa.
The remainder of the schedule is Oct. 3--New Mexico Highlands, Oct 10--at Colorado State-Pueblo, Oct. 17--Adams State, Oct. 24--at Fort Lewis, Oct. 31--Colorado Mines, Nov. 7--at Western Colorado and Nov. 14--Black Hills State.
The CSC volleyball team's scheduled trips to CSU-Pueblo, and Northern State at Aberdeen, S.D., in early September will be eliminated, meaning the Lady Eagles will open their season at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Sept, 18.
The home openers are slated to be Sept. 25 against New Mexico Highlands and Sept. 16 against Adams State.
The CSC golf team will lose its first two scheduled appearances that were to be in Pueblo and Denver. It will debut at Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall on Oct. 3-4. The golf program has added a new date at Black Hills State in Spearfish on Oct. 12-13.
Chadron State's cross country schedule has not been released. However, the team's home meet, traditionally set for the second weekend in September, will be canceled or rescheduled.
