RMAC teams won’t play until Sept. 18-19

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s President’s Council announced late last week its decision to move the start of fall sports practices at its member schools to Aug. 24, and to delay the first competition date for those sports until Sept. 18. In addition, the league will restrict four of its fall sports' schedules, including both soccer programs, to conference contests-only.

Further, the Council reviewed current local, state and national Covid-19 guidelines, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association guidance and principles, and agreed that closely aligning with these current best-practices seems essential to maintaining a safe and healthy playing environment.

Review of safety precautions and protocols will continue throughout the fall as the RMAC and its members monitor any need for further adjustments.

Under the new guidelines, Chadron State College athletic schedules will be impacted as follows:

For football, the original season opener against Western Colorado has been moved from Sept. 5 to Nov. 7 and will be played in Gunnison. Also, the Eagles’ game that was set for Sept, 12 at Missouri S&T in Rolla, has been cancelled.