Rob Wahlstrom’s school records have lasted more than 50 years

Wahlstrom’s name is not among the individual placewinners in any of the track meet stories or results printed in the Chadron Record when he was either a freshman or sophomore, but he won all but one 400-meter race as a junior or a senior and also owned the school records in both the 200 and 800 when he graduated.

One of his big wins as a junior in 1968 was at the Western Conference Meet when his time of 50.5 seconds was the third best in the state and broke the Chadron High School record that had belonged to John Judd since his senior year in 1958. That’s when Judd set the Class B state record of 50.8 seconds in the 440 during the preliminaries of the state meet. The next day, Judd finished second in the Class B finals in 51.5 seconds.

Wahlstrom also won the 880 in 2:03.1 at the Western Conference Meet his junior year to set both the school and conference records. His margin of victory surely wasn’t much. Tom Kurtz of Gering was awarded second place with the identical time, all of which were hand-held during all of Wahlstrom’s career.

That season, he also won both the 440 and 880 at the Rangeland Conference Meet in 50.1 and 2:02.3. His 440 time set that conference’s record and also improved on his school record, but the best was yet to come.