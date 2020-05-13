Rob Wahlstrom’s track success continued at South Dakota State

Where the Wahlstroms’ athletic ability came from is a mystery, but during a 2009 interview when Rob’s parents, Lee and Virginia, were observing their 65th wedding anniversary, Lee, gave the credit to his wife. He said he ran the mile in high school, but “usually finished near the tail end.” He also played basketball at Oakland High in northeast Nebraska, but reportedly never said much about it.

Virginia, who grew up near Sutton in south central Nebraska, was born way too soon to participate in athletics in high school, but was definitely a sports fan who won her share of the football prediction contests the Chadron Record sponsored the 1960s and ‘70s.

Rob’s only sibling, Cathy, who is two years younger, didn’t go out for volleyball or track, the only sports available to girls when she attended Chadron High. Her brother says she denies that she was blessed with speed.

However, Cathy’s son, Ryan Burrows, definitely could run. As a senior at York High School in 1997, he ran the 800 meters in 1:51.59 at the state meet to set the all-time Nebraska record. The old record of 1:52.2 was set by Scott Poehling of Fremont Bergan in 1976. Burrows’ 800 time is now the third fastest in Nebraska history, behind only the 1:50.82 by Brian Turner of Millard North in 2000 and the 1:51.13 by Jack Lemke of Omaha Benson in 2004.