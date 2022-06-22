Roes Cousins make it three in a row

Cousin Brady and Brody Roes won the recent Farmer-Rancher Golf Tournament at Ridgeview Country Club for the third year in row—this time rather emphatically--by a six-stoke margin.

Brady is a Chadron native while Brody hails from Hemingford. They shot a tournament-best 30 in the first round and a 33 during the second trip around the course for 63 total. Their previous winning scores were 67 in 2020 and 68 a year ago.

After winning their initial Farmer-Rancher title, they said it was the first time they had formed a duo, but they hoped to do it again. It has happened, and with excellent results.

Trevor Berry and Cooper Heusman, who formerly were the quarterback and a tight end on the Chadron High football team as well as basketball teammates, were the runners-up with a 69 this year.

For the third year in a row, AJ Grant was a member of the third-place team in the Championship Flight, always with a score of 70. The difference is the first two years his partner was Casey Downs, this year it was Casey’s brother, Justin. Casey plays the game left-handed; Justin is right-handed.

It took a three-hole playoff to decide the winner of the First Flight. Both duos—Drew Wohlers and Kyle Westlake along with Eli Goff and Trace Armstrong--had scores of 36 and 40 for a 76. It took three extra holes before Wohlers and Westlake claimed top honors.

Third place went to the Hay Springs tandem of Jerry Dahlgren and Jim Heesacker with a 77, just one shot back.

Another Wohlers was a member of the winning Second Flight entry. Both team members are named Bruce—Bruce Scheopner and Bruce Wohlers, who is Drew’s father. The Bruces shot an 81.

The complete results follow:

Championship Flight—1, Brady and Brody Roes, 30-33, 63; 2, Trevor Berry and Cooper Heusman, 35-34, 69; 3, Justin Downs and AJ Grant, 33-37, 70; 4, Bruce Peterson and Rick Hickstein, 36-35, 71; 5, Roger Stevens and Tom Emerson, 38-36, 74; 6-7, Les Tlustos and Austin Reed, 40-37, 77; and Hunter Hageman and Andy Harwood, 39-38, 77.

First Flight—1, Drew Wohlers and Kyle Westlake, 36-40, 76 (won 3-hole playoff); 2, Eli Goff and Trace Armstrong, 36-40, 76; 3, Jim Heesacker and Jerry Dahlgren, 37-40, 77; 4-5, Greg Oetken and Mike Morava, and Jim Yenter and Danny Martin, both 37-41, 78; 6-7, Troy Palser and Thomas Chamberlain, and Steve Sandberg and Jerry Turman, both 39-40, 79; 8, Dan Feist and Taylor Wohlers, 40-40, 80; 9, Ray Penny and Max Dobbler, 42-39, 81; 10, Chad Morsett and Matt Dunbar, 43-40, 83; 11, Roger Nitsch and Chad Ferley, 44-41, 85.

Second Flight—1, Bruce Scheopner and Bruce Wohlers, 37-44, 81; 2, Chris Furman and Boone Huffman, 42-43, 85; 3, Mike Bartels and Clay Anderson, 44-43, 87; 4, Ron Scherbarth and Lee Ahrens, 43-45, 88; 5-6, John Scherbarth and Sean Ridgeway, and Chris Garrett and Ethan Skinner, both 46-45, 91; 7-8, Dave and Doug Armstrong, and Rob Bila and Bob Vahrenkamp, both 48-45; 93.

Third Flight—1, Sam Bolden and Scott White, 47-47, 94; 2, Jake Tollman and Tony Denke, 45-50, 95; 3, Jay Goff and Levi Stewart, 51-50, 101; 4, Charlie Kuskie and Roger Rinker, 50-53; 5, AJ Huffman and Clint ???, 53-55, 108; and 6, Chris Pyle and Chuck McCance, 56-55, 111.

