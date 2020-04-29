Ross Armstrong enjoyed his many years at Chadron State College

Editor’s note: This story ran in the Chadron Record on March 10, 1989. Mr. Armstrong died less than a year later on an airplane while returning to Chadron from Arizona following the holidays, but left behind many fond memories.
Ross Armstrong has his schedule about down pat. He gets up about 6 o’clock, watches the news on TV and reads two daily newspapers as soon as they arrive. Along the way he has grapefruit and bran flakes for breakfast and leaves his house at 909 Bordeaux at 8 o’clock to have coffee and conversation with cronies at the City Cafe.
After an hour or so, he heads his white Buick up to the “garden level” of Crites Hall, where he spends about 2 hours each morning opening and answering mail, taking phone calls and doing other duties as executive secretary of the Chadron State Foundation.
His assistant, Randy Waldron, does most of the detail work, but Ross still takes an active role in the operation while also serving as one of CSC’s main goodwill ambassadors. He’s always got time to extend a friendly greeting, talk about last night’s ball game or recall a story out of the past. He’s a virtual encyclopedia about anything that ever happened at the college.
After a lunch of mostly fruit and perhaps a short nap, he goes back to the college for some more Foundation duties, but he has to get to the bank before it closes at 3. He then drops over to the cafe again for another hour or so for more “solving of the world problems,” as he puts it, or giving his long-time associates around the coffee table” a bad time about everything.”
As one who always liked to cook, he prepares his own supper and watches more television. Telephone calls from friends both in Chadron and afar interrupt most programs.
If there’s a ball game of any sort in town, he attends. Each Thursday noon he makes his weekly appearance at the Rotary Club meeting at the Chuck Wagon, just as he’s been doing the past 46 years. Each Wednesday afternoon during the summer, he plays golf at Ridgeview. Several times during the spring and summer he drags out his fishing gear and heads to a local pond to try his luck. Each Saturday evening, he and longtime friends dine out. Nearly every Sunday morning, he attends the Congregational Church.
“I learned my lesson a long time ago about not going to church,” Ross recalls “Back when I was a lot busier than I am now and didn’t go too often. I went one Easter. When the preacher shook my hand after the services, he told me ‘Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,’ too, because he said he probably wouldn’t see me again until then.”
Ross tells the story with a lot of laughter, just as he interjects laughter into all his conversations.
That means Ross laughs a lot because he’s a master storyteller, spinning yarns by the dozen. Some are anecdotes about himself, others involve his myriad of friends and acquaintances.
Seemingly this remarkable man has remembered every incident that has occurred during his 84 years. Good conversation is his trademark.
He’s definitely got some opinions and will share them, but any argument usually concludes with another story and more laughter.
Most of Armstrong’s stories involve Chadron and its people. After all, he arrived here in 1933 and has been in the community’s mainstream ever since.
To hear Ross tell it, there’s never been a day that he hasn’t been glad he accepted the offer extended by Chadron State President Robert I. Elliott to coach and teach at the college for a starting salary of $1,680 a year.
“We had several opportunities to leave.’’ he related as he leaned back in his office chair. “But I’m glad we didn’t. I’ve sure made a lot of friends here. If we’d have moved it probably would have been to a bigger town, and I’d rather live in a small town.”
His friends watch out for him, he noted. Early one morning a few summers ago, he and friend Vern Chicoine went fishing. When they pulled in front of his house about noon, “a whole string of people were coming out of it,” he said.
Since his car hadn’t budged that morning and he hadn’t opened the curtains on the picture window before leaving, several neighbors, including those with keys to his house, became concerned and mounted a search.
“I told them after that I’d leave a sign on the back door when I went fishing,” he chuckled.
Many of Armstrong’s stories, of course, are about athletics. He’s been involved in them all his life, as an athlete, a coach, an athletic director and in later years as a very interested spectator.
“Baumann and I did a lot of refereeing and coaching from the top row of the gym this•winter,” he related.
Bob Baumann is one of Armstrong’s former standout athletes and a retired Chadron businessman, while “the gym” is the Armstrong Building, named in tribute to our storyteller. The designation is one of many honors he’s received. It was one of the first and only times a major building on a Nebraska State College campus was named for someone who was still employed by the college.
Ross says athletics have improved a lot since he was introduced to them. He recalls that football teams seldom passed when he played or during his early years as a coach because “the ball was so big around it was about like throwing a pumpkin.” He also said it was the philosophy of his basketball coach at the University of Iowa “that if we could hold the other team to 20 points we’d win.”
“He was about right. One time we got beat at Michigan 21-20. I don’t think you’d get much of a crowd to see a game like that now.”
He’s emphatic that coaches can only do so much.
“There are no miracle coaches. You’ve got to have some good athletes to be a good coach, but a good coach can make them better.”
One of Armstrong’s joys, he said is the friendships he built with his former athletes. Numerous ones keep in close touch with him by either letter or phone. At least five named sons after him.
There’s also a new Ross in the world, a great-grandson born in Ohio about a month ago. They plan to get acquainted at Easter when a family gathering is planned in Tucson, where Ross’s son, Bob, and his wife reside.
Armstrong is justifiable proud of his family. Bob, once an outstanding athlete and student at Chadron Prep and Chadron State, owns and operates Assurance, Inc., which has developed computer testing programs used by school districts throughout the nation and in several foreign countries.
Bob’s wife, the former Geri Hirchert of Chadron, operates Armstrong Academies, two preschools in Tucson while all five grandchildren also give grandpa reason to boast.
An older son, Ross Jr., died unexpectedly in July 1984, just two months after the death of Ruby, Ross’s wife of 56 years.
“Losing both of them so close together was kind of tough,” he recalled. “But having this job, keeping busy and having so many friends around helped a lot.”
He noted that his daughter-in- law, Lorraine, calls from her home in Pullman, Wash., each week to keep in touch.
“Bob thinks I’m getting kind of old and maybe I’d ought to move to Tucson and get out of the cold,” Ross said. “But I don’t know what I’d do down there. I wouldn’t know anybody or have anything to do.”
Chadron State’s “Grand Old Man” is proud of the progress the college’s Foundation has made during the past 20 years he’s been involved with it.
“We’ve grown a lot and helped a lot of kids get a college education with our scholarships,” he stated.
He said at times the Foundation’s Board of Directors has offered him a raise, but he always turns it down.
“They might expect more work out of me if they paid me more. I like doing things the way I’m doing them now.”
