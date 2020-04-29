Ross Armstrong enjoyed his many years at Chadron State College

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: This story ran in the Chadron Record on March 10, 1989. Mr. Armstrong died less than a year later on an airplane while returning to Chadron from Arizona following the holidays, but left behind many fond memories.

Ross Armstrong has his schedule about down pat. He gets up about 6 o’clock, watches the news on TV and reads two daily newspapers as soon as they arrive. Along the way he has grapefruit and bran flakes for breakfast and leaves his house at 909 Bordeaux at 8 o’clock to have coffee and conversation with cronies at the City Cafe.

After an hour or so, he heads his white Buick up to the “garden level” of Crites Hall, where he spends about 2 hours each morning opening and answering mail, taking phone calls and doing other duties as executive secretary of the Chadron State Foundation.

His assistant, Randy Waldron, does most of the detail work, but Ross still takes an active role in the operation while also serving as one of CSC’s main goodwill ambassadors. He’s always got time to extend a friendly greeting, talk about last night’s ball game or recall a story out of the past. He’s a virtual encyclopedia about anything that ever happened at the college.