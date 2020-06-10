Rosters, coaches set for softball league

Though the schedule has yet to be determined, the Chadron Girls’ Softball League has set their team rosters and coaches for the 2020 season as follows:
Ponytail League (Ages 3-5)
Kynlee Bach, Mayley Barry, Rachael Belknap, Claire Bounous, Braylynn Gruver, Addison Heiting, Katelyn Oldaker, Aubrey Thies, Baylor Woodward.
Coaches: Lindsey Oldaker and Tony Heiting.
Pixie League--Brooks (Ages 5-8 years)
Rylie Boggs, Randie Brice, Bryann Brooks, Kandence Carnahan, Kaitlyn Ferebee, Bristol Girard, Malachi Girard, Mae Mandelko, Sidney Mattmiller, Rylee Turman.
Coaches: Cody Brooks, Jason Carnahan and Kyle Brice.
Pixie League--Sprock (Ages 6-8)
Alyscia Christensen, Ellie Dailey, Natalie Drabbels, Lily Dye, Tenley Gooder, Ella Hudson, Havyn Huffman, Paisley Hunter, Kyleigh Linegar, Mayci Sprock.
Coaches: Aaron Sprock and Malinda Linegar.
Pixie League--Schuckman (Ages 6-8)
Magdalena Fisher, Harlee Kelso, Kamille Leak, Tenley Owsley, Vivian Rasmussen, Mylie Rutledge, Ellinna Schuckman, Sylvia Stewart, Micaela Vines.
Coaches: Ben Schuckman and Shelly Kelso.
Freshman League--deKoning (Ages 8-11)
Amy Bach, Brielle Brueckner, Morgan Bruhn. Avarie deKoening, Kandence Fisher, Addisyn Gruver, Kylie Mattmiller, Leanna Shumpert, Hannah Sprock, Harper Watson, Sophie Watson, Josey Werner.
Coaches: Thye deKoning and Ben Watson.
Freshman League--Huffman (Ages 9-11)
Sara Carrick, Sadie Chesley, Audrey Dailey, Riah Fisher, Jae Gooder, Raimee Gooder, Brylee Huffman, Graycen O’Donnell, Addison Parks, Alexandra Rasmussen, Anabelle Vander May
Coaches: Boone Huffman and Scott Gooder.
Junior League (Ages 10-12)
Rylan Barry, Jaelyn Brown, Cali Hendrickson, Brooklyn Hoffman, Aiden Howard, Addison Morrison, Emi O’Donnell, Averielle Sager, Paige Slingsby, Jacey Turman, Taylee Williamson, Rylie Woodward.
Coach: Jodi Hendrickson.
14 and Under Travel Team (Ages 13-14)
Jodean Chesley, Josie Downing, Sarah LeBere, Aubrey Milburn, Josslyn Pourier, Meredith Rhembrandt, Kinley Richardson, Fia Rasmussen, Maci Rutledge, Haylee Wild.
18 and Under Travel Team (Ages--15-16)
Ember Diers, Ella O’Brien, Kristin Rasmussen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!