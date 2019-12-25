Rotary Holiday Classic to help wrap up Old Year

The ninth annual Chadron Rotary George Watson Holiday Basketball Classic will help wrap up the Old Year for area sports fans. It will take place in the Chicoine Center at Chadron State College this weekend.
Four games will be played each day, starting at 2 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Teams from the same four schools that have participated the last two years are returning. Custer and Hemingford will tip off the classic with the girls meeting in the first game and the Wildcats’ and Bobcats’ boys to follow.
Chadron and Valentine will tangle in the night games on Friday. That double-header is due to start at 5:30.
Chadron and Valentine were among the teams that helped launch the tournament during the holidays in 2011 and have participated in at least six of the seven classics since then. The Chadron boys have been involved each year, but the Lady Cardinals skipped the extravaganza in 2013 in order to meet stiffer competition at the Energy Classic in Gillette.
Both Valentine teams were absent in 2014 because of the potentially hazardous highway conditions. The Chadron junior varsities filled the void and the classic went on as scheduled.
This will be the eighth consecutive year that the Hemingford Bobcats, who have never won a championship but are generally competitive, have been involved. Custer is entered for the third straight year.
At 8-0, the Chadron girls have to be favored to win this year’s tournament again. They topped Valentine 50-31 in last year’s title contest after defeating a young Custer team 57-21 in the first-round. The previous year (2017), Custer, led by three seniors who combined for 41 points, downed the Lady Cardinals 54-43 in the championship game.
Chadron also defeated Valentine for the boys’ crown a year ago. That score was 61-54, after the Cardinals had bested Custer 50-38 in the opening round.
The Chadron boys will enter this year’s tourney with a 4-4 record after dropping their first two contests, winning four in a row and then losing to Scottsbluff and Gering last weekend.
Both Valentine teams are 1-4.
The Badgers’ boys lost to O’Neill, McCook, Todd County, S.D., and Cozad before slipping past Ainsworth 73-70 during their most-recent game on Dec. 17. Point guard Jon Keller scored 21 points against Ainsworth. Another backcourt threat is former Crawford resident Brysen Limbach. Although only about 6-foot tall, Grant Fischer is recognized as an excellent rebounder who also averages about 10 points.
The Lady Badgers got their victory 41-26 over Cozad while playing the same opponents as the boys. Three seniors--Allison Hitchcock, Aluxyn Hollenbeck and Skyler Reagle--were each averaging between 6.4 and 8.8 points at last report.
The Hemingford girls are 2-4 and the boys are off to a 3-3 start.
The LadyCats have defeated Hyannis 54-28 and Hay Springs 50-33. They also gave Gordon-Rushville a stiff test before losing 39-34.
The other opponents--Mitchell, Bridgeport and Leyton--have defeated the Hemingford girls by at least 22 points.
The Hemingford boys have knocked off Hyannis, Hay Springs and Leyton, but lost to Gordon-Rushville 47-34 and by wider margins to Mitchell and Bridgeport. Returnees from last year’s 15-10 team include senior Alex Plog and junior Brian Turek.
Both Custer teams are 3-2 after wrapping up play in the Lakota Nation Tournament in Rapid City last weekend.
There were no seniors on last year’s Custer girls’ team and only one on the boys’ quintet.
Sophomore Kellyn Kortemeyer, who is 6-foot-2, scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and classmate Josey Wahlstrom, 5-6, added 16 points during a 49-38 win over Todd County. The Lady Wildcats also have defeated Newcastle and Lower Brule and lost to Cheyenne Eagle Butte by only 51-48.
The Custer boys have a pair of proven scorers. Jace Kelly, a 6-2 junior, scored 27 points while making 9-of-11 shots from the field during a 59-54 loss to Todd County and tallied 21 points while helping defeat Crazy Horse 62-35.
Brody Martinez, a 6-5 senior, poured in 26 points and collected 12 rebounds for Custer in a 54-52 win over Lower Brule in the third place game at the Lakota Nation Tourney. Dan Sedlacek, a 6-1 junior, added 16 points in the latter game.
The Wildcats, who opened the season with a 67-53 win over Newcastle, suffered their second loss of the season to Marty Mission 80-77.
Admission to the Rotary Classic games is $5 for adults and $4 for students and senior citizens.