Rotary Holiday Classic to help wrap up Old Year

The ninth annual Chadron Rotary George Watson Holiday Basketball Classic will help wrap up the Old Year for area sports fans. It will take place in the Chicoine Center at Chadron State College this weekend.

Four games will be played each day, starting at 2 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Teams from the same four schools that have participated the last two years are returning. Custer and Hemingford will tip off the classic with the girls meeting in the first game and the Wildcats’ and Bobcats’ boys to follow.

Chadron and Valentine will tangle in the night games on Friday. That double-header is due to start at 5:30.

Chadron and Valentine were among the teams that helped launch the tournament during the holidays in 2011 and have participated in at least six of the seven classics since then. The Chadron boys have been involved each year, but the Lady Cardinals skipped the extravaganza in 2013 in order to meet stiffer competition at the Energy Classic in Gillette.

Both Valentine teams were absent in 2014 because of the potentially hazardous highway conditions. The Chadron junior varsities filled the void and the classic went on as scheduled.