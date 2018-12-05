Just five minutes into CSC’s Saturday evening home contest with MSU-Denver, Jeremy Ruffin, one of the Eagles’ most consistent players this season sprawled on the court, writhing in pain.
“I was coming down on a fast break and a defender reached across me, behind my back, and hit my leg,” Ruffin says. The CSC senior attempted to dive after the ball, leading to a dislocated shoulder. “When I stretched out, I’ve popped this shoulder out before, and it just slid out.”
Ruffin says he was in a lot of pain and was told initially he may have broken the shoulder, but further diagnosis found it to be dislocated. Ruffin watched the rest of the game from the sidelines with his arm in a sling and ice wrapped around his shoulder.
“It was real tough, I always want to be out there with my fam, helping them get the win,” Ruffin says, “but they took care of business and got it done.”
Immediately following the game Ruffin stated he may be out about a week. CSC Coach Houston Reed says he’s unsure how much time the senior will miss, but considers him week to week.