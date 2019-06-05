Chadron Community Recreation will be hosting its third annual Run for the Hills trail races on Saturday, June 8 at Chadron State Park.
Participants may choose from three races. They are one- to two-mile run or walk, the 5-kilometer trails run or the 10-kilometer run. The participation fees are $15, $25 and $35, respectively.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the races start at 8:30.
The races will be in conjunction with the Chadron State Park’s 98th anniversary celebration. Participants are invited to remain at the park for free paddle boat rides, a car show, live musical entertainment and lunch including buffalo sloppy joes and hot dogs.
A 2019 Nebraska Game and Parks park pass will be needed on vehicles carrying participants to the starting line in the southwest portion of the park.
The proceeds from the race will go to the Chadron Community Recreation and the NorthWest Nebraska Trails Association.
More race information may be found at https://pineridgeraceseries.com or by contacting race director Donna Ritzen at dritzen@csc.com. or 432-1764.