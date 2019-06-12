The 2019 Run for the Hills 10K, 5K and fun run, the first in the Pine Ridge Trails Race Series which is once again taking place in Chadron through the summer, was run
The Pine Ridge Trails Race Series' 2019 season got underway on Saturday as Run for the Hills took runners on a 10K, 5K and fun run across the trails and through the hills of Chadron State Park as the park celebrated its 98th anniversary.
The race series will continue June 29 with the Panhandle Pedal Grinder and end the first weekend of October with the Twisted Crawdad Mountain Bike Race, Saturday, Oct. 5 and the Twisted Crawdad Trail Run, Sunday, Oct. 6.
Results of the Run for the Hills race follow:
Women’s 5K
Grace Pyle 37:35
Loni Watson 40:08
Jillain Willson 40:22
Robin Foulk 44:42
Emily McCleary 47:68
Harper Watson 48:20
Joy Weaver 50:27
Stephanie Baumgarten 52:48
Abigail Lyon 53:12
Chaleen Brewer 54:34
Breanne Bull 55:40
Jill Simmons 59:19
Michelle Hardin 60:12
Men’s 5K
Caden Gailbraith 30:09
Douglas Runner 36:46
Nathan Iteine 37:53
Robert Pille 48:14
Ben Watson 48:20
Richard Puzzo 53:12
Earl Jones 54:34
Joshua Lager 1:06:40
Women’s 10K
Margaret Gregory 1:05:20
Jennifer Pyle 1:07:55
Stacey Totherow 1:09:53
Roberta Jacobson 1:13:18
Joanna Danielson 1:24:41
Men’s 10K
Drew Pope 47:16
Mark Graves 58:08
Kris Pyle 1:07:55
Curtis Danielson 1:13:05
Tim Garniss 1:24:52