Scottsbluff wins Cal Ripken State Tourney

Cal Ripkin State Tournament

Chadron catcher Trae Owsley had the ball in his mitt, waiting to tag North Platte’s Reid O’Brien in the fifth inning of the Cal Ripkin State Tournament game on Saturday. O’Brien was the potential tying run, but Chadron won 3-2.

 Con Marshall

Scottsbluff outscored its opponents 39-4 while winning the championship at the Cal Ripkin 11 and Under State Tournament in Chadron this past weekend.

The Scottsbluff team scored 14 runs in both of its pool play games on Friday while defeating North Platte and Alliance. Alliance got the only run against Scottsbluff on Friday.

After that, Scottsbluff slipped past Gering 6-3 on Saturday and then blanked Sidney 5-0 in the championship game on Sunday.

Sidney made it to the finals by downing Chadron 11-3 and Gering 6-2 in Friday’s pool play and topping Chadron 7-1 on Saturday.

Chadron has often hosted the Cal Ripken state or regional tournaments because of its hospitality, availability of Chadron State Park and reasonably-price motels and restaurants and excellent umpires.

Pat O’Brien was the tournament director with assistance from long-time Chadron youth baseball leader Bill Margrave and numerous others.

Because of the COVID 19 situation, there is no regional tournament this year. The state tournament scores follow:

Friday’s Pool Play

Pool A

Sidney 11, Chadron 3

Sidney 6, Gering 2

Gering 9, Chadron 8

Pool B

North Platte 10, Alliance 8

Scottsbluff 14, North Platte 0

Scottsbluff 14, Alliance 1

Saturday’s Games

Chadron 3, North Platte 2

Gering 6, Alliance 5

Sidney 7, Chadron 1

Scottsbluff 6, Gering 3

Sunday’s Game

Scottsbluff 5, Sidney 0 (1st place)

