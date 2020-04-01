Search underway for CSC men’s basketball coach

Reed also played his first two years of college basketball at Otero and, as a 6-foot-7 center, set the Rattlers’ single-game scoring record of 46 points.

Unfortunately, the success he enjoyed at Otero did not continue at Chadron State. The Eagles were 22-88 the past four season, led by a 12-16 record in 2018-19. This year’s 4-24 record was particularly disappointing. As the season was opening, Reed said he felt the Eagles had the wherewithal to be among the eight teams reaching the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference playoffs. However, they finished last in the standings.

The team was often competitive, but lost four games by three or fewer points and two more in overtime early in the season and never seemed to reach its potential. The Eagles were in contention in several other games, but were frequently outscored down the stretch.

The seniors on this year’s team--Brian Rodriguez-Flores, Michael Sparks and Colby Jackson--were three of the team’s four leading scorers. The current roster includes four players who will be seniors this coming season, three who will be juniors, four who will be sophomores and two who redshirted as freshmen this past year and have four years of eligibility remaining.