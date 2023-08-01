Chadron’s First National Bank of Omaha baseball team scored first in both of its games at the Class B Seniors Tournament at Pierce on Saturday and Sunday, but could not hold the leads and were eliminated from the competition.

The Nationals went ahead 1-0 in the top of the third inning against Wahoo on Saturday, but that was the only run they scored during the 7-1 contest.

The Nats had a 3-0 lead in the elimination game on Sunday, but tournament-host Pierce tied the score in the bottom of the fourth, added two runs in the fifth and hung on for a 5-4 verdict.

Chadron had six hits, all singles, in the first game; two apiece by Broc Berry and Quinn Bailey. Caden Buskirk and Jordan Bissonette each had one hit. Bailey scored the Nationals’ run when he singled, stole second, went to third on Trey Hendrickson’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Kobe Bissonette’s sacrifice fly.

Wahoo managed eight hits, three of them by shortstop Trenton Barry, including a double that was the game’s only extra base hit.

Kobe Bissonette was the National’s starting pitcher. He gave up five runs on five hits, struck out four and walked six during 4.2 innings on the mound. Caden Buskirk came on in relief and yielded three hits and two runs in 1.1 innings.

Chadron scored twice in the second inning, once in the third and again in the seventh while playing Pierce in the final game on Sunday. The Nationals outhit their foes 8-7, but walked six Pierce batters, hit another with a pitch and committed a pair of errors.

Both of the Bissonette brothers and Berry had two hits for the Nationals. Kobe Bissonette drove in three of Chadron’s four runs. Bailey, whose double was the only extra base hit in the game, scored two of Chadron’s runs. Creighton Ryan also singled for the Nats.

Jacksen Wacholtz and Haiten Magnussen each had two hits for Wahoo. Wachholtz scored two of the Pierce runs.

Berry pitched the first three innings for Chadron on Sunday and held Pierce scoreless. With a 3-0 lead, Coach Kyle Sanders decided to change pitchers and preserve his ace’s pitch count for another game. However, neither of the replacements, Noah Brown and Jordan Bissonette, could hold the fort.

Brown gave up four hits and walked three in the fourth inning when Pierce knotted the score at 3-3. Bissonette came on to get the final two outs in the fourth, but both Wacholtz and Magnussen drove in runs in the fifth to break the tie and take the lead.

Jordan yielded just one hit and both walked and struck out three Pierce batters during his 1.2 inning on the hill. One of the two runs he gave up was unearned.

Berry returned to pitch the sixth inning for Chadron and again blanked the tourney hosts.

Both Wayne and Plattsmouth won their first two games in the eight-team tournament.

After winning the Class B-7 Tournament that the Nationals hosted July 21-24, this was the first time the Chadron Seniors had qualified for the state showdown since 2007. The Nats finish with a 15-16 record.