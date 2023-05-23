The season ended for all the members of the Chadron High School boys’ golf team during the Class B-4 District Tournament that was played in Ogallala on Tuesday, May 16.

The three teams that will advance to the Class B State Tournament to be played on the Monument Shadows Course at Gering on May 23 and 24 are Scottsbluff, which shot a 315; Ogallala, 318; and McCook, 325.

Alliance finished fourth at 340, followed by Sidney 343, Gering 350, Cozad 353, Chadron 376, Gothenburg 389 and Holdrege and Lexington, both over 400.

Playing on his home course, Caleb Castillo of Ogallala was the medalist with a par 72, followed by Tayton Timbers of Alliance one stroke back, Thomas Dredla of Scottsbluff at 74, Colton Knispel of Ogallala at 76 and Reid Loop of McCook and Kaedon Patton of Scottsbluff, both at 78.

Chadron was led by Broc Berry, who was 18th with an 84. The other Cardinals and their scores were Chase Olsen, 91; Gage Wild, 99; Trey Hendrickson, 102; and Zane Cullers, 111.