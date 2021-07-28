Season ends for Chadron’s Senior Nationals

The season ended for Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha Seniors’ baseball team last weekend at the Class B, District 7 Tournament in Alliance. Ogallala scored five runs during its first at bat and went on to win 8-0 on Friday afternoon, and Gering won 7-3 Saturday evening to eliminate the Nationals.
The first eight Ogallala batters reached base in the opener. Three doubled, two singled and three consecutive batters drew bases on balls while taking the 5-0 lead. Chadron managed five hits, but never scored off southpaw Caden Rezak, who struck out six. Catcher Garrett Reece got two of Chadron’s hits.
Jordan Bissonette took over on the mound in the first inning and pitched the final 5 2/3 innings for the Nats. He gave up three runs on four hits and fanned four.
Kayden Vogel led Ogallala with three hits. Both Jayden Curtis and Rezak had two hits. Curtis drove in three runs. Ogallala lost 4-0 on Saturday to homestanding Alliance, which scored all four of its runs in in the fourth inning. The Spartans managed just one hit, two teammates walked, two more reached base on errors, another was hit by a pitch and a wild pitch helped the tourney hosts tally another run.
After neither team scored in the first inning on Saturday, Chadron pushed across a run in the top of the second when Zach Wordekemper led off with a single and eventually scored on Broc Berry’s fielder’s choice.
Gering responded in the bottom of the second by scoring three times with the help of a Nationals’ error. Chadron added a run in the third, but Gering scored once in each of the final four innings for the victory.
Brady Radzymski had three hits, including a double, for Gering. Ryley Hoke, Tristen Straugh and Adreick Conn all had two hits for the winners, who finished with 12. Wordekemper, Dawson Dunbar and Bissonette all had two hits for Chadron, which had 10. Dunbar, Cody Hall and Reece all doubled.
Blake Greene threw the first 6 1/3 innings for Gering. It was the third time he was the winning pitcher over the Nationals this summer. Cobie Bila went the distance on the hill for Chadron
Chadron finished its season with an 8-13-1 record.