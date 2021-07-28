Season ends for Chadron’s Senior Nationals

The season ended for Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha Seniors’ baseball team last weekend at the Class B, District 7 Tournament in Alliance. Ogallala scored five runs during its first at bat and went on to win 8-0 on Friday afternoon, and Gering won 7-3 Saturday evening to eliminate the Nationals.

The first eight Ogallala batters reached base in the opener. Three doubled, two singled and three consecutive batters drew bases on balls while taking the 5-0 lead. Chadron managed five hits, but never scored off southpaw Caden Rezak, who struck out six. Catcher Garrett Reece got two of Chadron’s hits.

Jordan Bissonette took over on the mound in the first inning and pitched the final 5 2/3 innings for the Nats. He gave up three runs on four hits and fanned four.

Kayden Vogel led Ogallala with three hits. Both Jayden Curtis and Rezak had two hits. Curtis drove in three runs. Ogallala lost 4-0 on Saturday to homestanding Alliance, which scored all four of its runs in in the fourth inning. The Spartans managed just one hit, two teammates walked, two more reached base on errors, another was hit by a pitch and a wild pitch helped the tourney hosts tally another run.