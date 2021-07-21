Season finally ends for feisty Junior Nationals

Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha Juniors baseball team put up a strong fight during the Nebraska State Tournament, before having its season ended when homestanding Waverly took a 4-1 decision Monday afternoon.

The Nationals proved the game’s never over until the last man is out during their opener on Saturday, when they scored six times in the last of the seventh inning while coming short by just one run during a 9-8 loss to Blair.

Coached by Kyle Sanders and Bubba Paige, the Nats were potent again on Sunday, when all nine starters managed at least one hit and scored at least once during a 12-3 victory over Central City.

The trip to state was the Chadron Juniors’ first since 2015 and leaves them unofficially with a 15-10-1 record. They had won eight straight games entering the state showdown, including four in a row by a 47-9 margin in the District Tournament they hosted.

During the Nationals’ opening game, Blair’s first two batters struck out, but the next three got on base and scored. Kaden Sears singled, Joe Rodriguez was hit by a pitch and Nate Wachter singled. Right fielder Hayden Borg followed with a double that drove them across the plate.