The First National Bank North Platte Senior Nationals have just two games remaining in their regular season, a double-header with Rapid City Post 320 Wednesday night, before they set their sights on Districts in Ogallala next week.
It’s been a learning season for the Nationals under the return of Head Coach Bruce Parish to the program. Early in the season he described his coaching philosophy as wanting to improve players throughout the season to have them ready for important games in July.
Before they get to the important games they’ll have two chances to avenge a 14-2 loss to Post 320 back on June 14.
Tuesday, the Nationals hosted a double-header with the Zephyrs to begin their final home-stand of the season. Results of the games were not available at time of print.
Last week, the Nationals travelled to Scottsbluff and Valentine, their final road games of the regular season. After losing to the Westco Zephyrs 8-4 in Scottsbluff Friday, the team fell 7-3 to Valentine on Sunday.
Friday’s game, like many in the Nebraska Panhandle this season, was delayed by rain and lightning not once, but twice.
Westco enjoyed an 8-3 lead after four innings and allowed just one Chadron run in the top of the seventh, ending the game before Chadron could build toward a comeback.
The Nationals’ Cole Madsen was given the loss after pitching two innings. He gave up six runs and six hits while striking out two and walking three. Teammate Curt Bruhn took over for Madsen and pitched the remaining four innings. Bruhn allowed seven hits but just two runs. He had no strikeouts and no walks.
Chadron’s Trevor Berry went 3-for-4 at the plate with one RBI.
Stats for Sunday’s game in Valentine were unavailable.
The Nationals’ seeding heading into the district tournament should be released later this week with the conclusion of the regular season.