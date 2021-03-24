Segelke leads CSC women to team title at Gillette rodeo

Chadron State College senior Quincy Segelke, originally from Brush, Colo., and now of Rozet, Wyo., placed in all three of the women’s events and was the all-around cowgirl at the Gillette College rodeo this past weekend.

Segelke was second in both breakaway roping in 2.6 seconds and goat tying in 7.6 seconds and also tied for fifth in barrel racing in 14.14 seconds while racking up 311.5 points in the all-around standings.

Another Chadron State senior, Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D., was the breakaway winner in 2.5 seconds. Her quick time, combined with Segelke’s outstanding performances, led the CSC women to the rodeo’s team title with 460.5 points, some 320 more than the second place team posted.

The CSC cowgirls are now second among the 12 teams in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings for the year.

Two Chadron State cowboys also placed high at the Gillette rodeo. Graduate student Rowdy Moon of Sargent tied for second and third in bareback riding with 71 points and Carson Good, a junior from Long Valley, S.D., was third in steer wrestling in 5.0 seconds.

Four more CSC steer wrestlers also finished among the top 10, placing seventh through tenth.