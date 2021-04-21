Segelke wins again; CSC cowboys also ride high

Chadron State College senior Quincy Segelke won her third all-around cowgirl title in four rodeos this spring at the Casper College rodeo last weekend, while several CSC cowboys also did well. CSC Coach Dustin Luper said it was one of his team’s best rodeos of the year.

The CSC men scored 395 points, their second highest total through eight rodeos in the Central Rocky Mountain Region this school year.

Segelke, a Colorado native now living in Wyoming, earned the all-around crown at Casper by finishing second in breakaway roping with runs of 2.7 and 3.0 seconds and placing seventh in goat tying in 7.5 and 8.6 seconds. She was second in the first go-round of both events. She now has accumulated 1,066 all-around points for the season. No one else has 500.

Leaders among the Chadron State cowboys included Rowdy Moon of Sargent, who had scores of 71 and 73 points to place second in bareback riding, and Tanner McInerney of Hulett, Wyo., who was third in tie down roping in 10.7 and 12.7 seconds.

Luper was pleased that four of his cowboys were among the 10 steer wrestling finalists.