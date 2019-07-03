The First National Bank North Platte Nationals looked to earn their first win against Platte Valley Companies Gering, Wednesday, but heavy rainfall in Gering led to the game’s cancellation and a makeup game Friday.
Chadron, who are winless in two previous games with Gering, led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth. But Gering rallied with two outs to lead 4-2 going into the seventh.
Chadron’s Sam Rischling was advanced into scoring position at second base with just one out in the seventh inning, but the Gering defense put the Nationals’ next two batters away to end the inning.
After surrendering another run with two outs in the third, the Nationals had one last chance to overcome their 5-2 deficit in the top of the seventh, but Gering’s Justin Scott struck out two batters and Chadron’s Dan Dunbar was put out after a dropped third strike.
The Nationals started the game strong with a single to left field by lead-off-batter Colton Olson. The team then methodically moved Olson to second on a sacrifice bunt by Trevor Berry who was put out at first.
Dunbar then advanced Olson to third with a base hit and a grounder by Rischling scored him while putting Dunbar on third. Chadron got their second, and final, run of the day when Cole Madsen hit a sacrifice fly to left field. A ground out to the pitcher ended Chadron’s first inning.
Gering’s Scott earned the win, pitching all seven innings. He allowed just three hits and two runs while striking out seven batters. Neither of the two runs was earned by Scott and he walked no one.
The Nationals’ Madsen pitched five innings, struck out two batters and walked four. He gave up five runs, none of them earned, on just three hits. Olson relieved Madsen and pitched a single inning, striking out two batters and giving up one hit.
Dunbar, Olson and Ryan had Chadron’s three hits in the game. Rischling and Madsen were credited with an RBI each. Both teams had just three hits in the game.