Senior Nationals rally in ninth for 4-3 win

It was a long, drawn-out affair, taking nearly three hours, but the First National Bank-North Platte-Chadron American Legion Seniors finally won thrilling 4-3 decision over Bridgeport last Tuesday, June 23 at Maurice Horse Field in Chadron.
A leadoff single by Eric Vahrenkamp, a sacrifice bunt by Dan Wellnitz, a passed ball and a single by Trevor Berry combined to provide the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Both hits dropped into right center field in about the exact spot. Neither was particularly hard hit, but both were out of the reach of the Bridgeport second baseman and in front of the centerfielder.
The victory raised Coach Bruce Parish’s team’s record to 4-2 for the season. The Seniors are back in action three times this week, including Thursday night at home against the Twin City Zephyrs.
Chadron finished with eight hits and Bridgeport with just three, but Bridgeport had the most baserunners. That’s because Berry, who seldom has control issues, had great difficulty finding the strike zone in the early innings.
During the first two frames, he struck out six batters, hit one with a pitch and walked six. During his seven innings on the mound, Berry struck out 15, walked nine and plunked two with pitches. Parish said his pitcher’s arm was too lively and the ball had too much movement on it, particularly early on.
Bridgeport scored once in the second inning and twice in the third. With Parish urging them on from his third base coaching box, Chadron used some alert baserunning by Vahrenkamp and Xander Provance to score following a pitch that got away from the Bridgeport catcher in the bottom of the third.
When the Bridgeport catcher finally retrieved the ball, none of his teammates was covering home plate and speedy Province scored all the way from second.
The Senior Nationals tied the score in the bottom of the sixth when Curt Bruhn singled up the middle, stole second, went to third on an infield out and scored on Blake Olson’s fielder’s choice.
Meanwhile, Berry overcame his wildness as the game moved along and Bridgeport seldom threatened in the later innings. Olson took over on the mound for Chadron in the top of the eighth. The hard-throwing right-hander gave up one hit and struck out three while pitching the final two frames and getting credit for the win.
Chadron had baserunners on in both the seventh and eighth innings, but could not score against Bridgeport ace Brandon Neinger in the late going until Vahrenkamp ignited the ninth inning rally that netted the winning run.
All eight hits that Neinger gave up were singles, two of them by Tate Ryan and the remaining six by that many players. He struck out 14 Nationals and walked three. The husky hurler, a recent graduate of Bayard High, will continue his baseball career at Doane this fall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!