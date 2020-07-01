Senior Nationals rally in ninth for 4-3 win

Bridgeport scored once in the second inning and twice in the third. With Parish urging them on from his third base coaching box, Chadron used some alert baserunning by Vahrenkamp and Xander Provance to score following a pitch that got away from the Bridgeport catcher in the bottom of the third.

When the Bridgeport catcher finally retrieved the ball, none of his teammates was covering home plate and speedy Province scored all the way from second.

The Senior Nationals tied the score in the bottom of the sixth when Curt Bruhn singled up the middle, stole second, went to third on an infield out and scored on Blake Olson’s fielder’s choice.

Meanwhile, Berry overcame his wildness as the game moved along and Bridgeport seldom threatened in the later innings. Olson took over on the mound for Chadron in the top of the eighth. The hard-throwing right-hander gave up one hit and struck out three while pitching the final two frames and getting credit for the win.

Chadron had baserunners on in both the seventh and eighth innings, but could not score against Bridgeport ace Brandon Neinger in the late going until Vahrenkamp ignited the ninth inning rally that netted the winning run.

All eight hits that Neinger gave up were singles, two of them by Tate Ryan and the remaining six by that many players. He struck out 14 Nationals and walked three. The husky hurler, a recent graduate of Bayard High, will continue his baseball career at Doane this fall.

