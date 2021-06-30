Senior Nationals rally past Sidney 10-9

Four run rallies in the bottom of both the sixth and seventh innings vaulted Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha Seniors to a rousing 10-9 victory over Sidney on Tuesday, June 22 at Maurice Horse Field.
Sidney held a 7-2 lead through the first five innings, but with Nationals’ Coach Bruce Parish continually urging his players on, they responded by collecting seven of their nine hits and scoring eight of their 10 runs in the final two frames.
Chadron got its four runs in the sixth on four singles and benefitting from at least two Sidney throwing errors. Cody Hall, Cobie Bila, Dan Wellnitz and Garrett Reece got the hits. Zach Wordenkemper also drove in a run on an infield out and Jordan Bissonette walked and scored one of the runs.
Wellnitz’s daring base running helped create the Sidney throwing errors, and after he touched home plate with his arms outstretched for the final run of the inning, he flipped a somersault. Sidney’s lead had been cut to 7-6, but Wellnitz’s heroics weren’t over.
The Nationals also had some problems in the field in the top of the seventh, when Sidney scored twice to widen its margin to 9-6. Micah Schneider’s third hit of the game drove in the final run for the visitors.
Chadron had the last word. Dawson Dunbar led off the last of the seventh with a single. After Hall flied out to left, Bila walked and Jordan Bissonette flied out to center. Wordenkemper walked to load the bases, but not before Dunbar scored on a passed ball.
That brought up Wellnitz, who promptly hit a line drive over the leaping shortstop’s outstretched glove. With two outs, the Nationals were running and Bila and Wordenkemper scored, tying the game at 9-9.
Parish, who tries to utilize all of his players in every game, had Ryan Vahrenkamp pinch hit. The count reached 3-2 before he walked. Leadoff batter Seth Gaswick, who was zero for four coming to the plate, promptly drilled the ball past the centerfielder and Wellnitz raced home for the winning run. If another run had been needed, pinch runner Broc Berry also would have scored all the way from first.
The Cardinals were soon jumping in the air, giving high five and bumping chests. They’d pulled the game out of the fire.
After the celebration ended, Bila who was the winning pitcher after taking over on the mound for starter Cody Hall, saw to it that the game ball went to Wellnitz. Besides being an offensive hero, Wellnitz made the defensive play of the game in the fifth when he caught a fly in right and threw to first to double off the Sidney baserunner and end the inning.
Sidney outhit the hosts 13-8. Wellnitz and Bila each had two hits to lead the winners. Both also scored twice, along with Dunbar and Wordenkemper.
The Seniors didn’t fare as well the following night, when homestanding Gering blanked them 12-0 in four innings. Gering got at least one hit from all nine starters and finished with a total of 16. Jack Franklin was among the leaders with a double and a triple and Riley Schanaman had three hits, including double.
Gering pitcher Blake Greene held the nationals to just two hits, one of them a double by Bila. Greene also was the winning pitcher when the teams met two weeks earlier in Chadron and visitors won 9-1.