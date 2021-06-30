Senior Nationals rally past Sidney 10-9

That brought up Wellnitz, who promptly hit a line drive over the leaping shortstop’s outstretched glove. With two outs, the Nationals were running and Bila and Wordenkemper scored, tying the game at 9-9.

Parish, who tries to utilize all of his players in every game, had Ryan Vahrenkamp pinch hit. The count reached 3-2 before he walked. Leadoff batter Seth Gaswick, who was zero for four coming to the plate, promptly drilled the ball past the centerfielder and Wellnitz raced home for the winning run. If another run had been needed, pinch runner Broc Berry also would have scored all the way from first.

The Cardinals were soon jumping in the air, giving high five and bumping chests. They’d pulled the game out of the fire.

After the celebration ended, Bila who was the winning pitcher after taking over on the mound for starter Cody Hall, saw to it that the game ball went to Wellnitz. Besides being an offensive hero, Wellnitz made the defensive play of the game in the fifth when he caught a fly in right and threw to first to double off the Sidney baserunner and end the inning.

Sidney outhit the hosts 13-8. Wellnitz and Bila each had two hits to lead the winners. Both also scored twice, along with Dunbar and Wordenkemper.