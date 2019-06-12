After earning a 13-6 win over Sidney Post 17 on Wednesday, June 5, the First National Bank North Platte Nationals failed to record a run against the Post 7 Alliance First National Spartans Thursday night. The 10-3 Spartans shut out the Nationals 14-0 in five innings.
On Wednesday, the Nationals offense used the middle innings to build a big lead over Sidney while the defense held the opposition at bay.
Behind 4-1 after the top of the third inning, the Nationals were aggressive running the bases and took advantage of Sidney mistakes to score three runs and even the score.
Chadron would allow another Sidney run in the top of the fourth, but answered back with four runs of their own to lead 8-5 after four.
In the top of the fifth, the Nationals would again let a single run score and again answer by scoring four in the bottom of the inning.
Leading 13-6 in the seventh, Chadron pitcher Colton Olson walked two batters to begin the inning but then struck out three straight to end the game.
Afterward, FNBNP Nationals’ Head Coach Bruce Parish said he was proud of his pitchers. Parish said he “pitched backwards” starting 6 foot, 9 inch Patrick Rust, who is still learning the position, choosing to use his experienced pitching later in the game.
“When we had a chance to seal the win we brought in Colton and he’s the real deal,” Parish said.
Rust threw three innings, striking out two batters while allowing four hits on four runs. He was relieved by Sam Rischling in the fourth who threw 1.1 innings, striking out one and allowing two runs on two hits.
Olson entered the game in the fifth inning and struck out five batters in 2.2 innings. Though he walked four batters, he allowed no runs and no hits.
At the plate Olson hit twice in two at-bats, driving in a single run. He was credited with three stolen bases in the game and crossed the plate once.
You have free articles remaining.
Throughout the game the Nationals’ base runners, including their young pinch runners, looked comfortable and aggressive, stealing a total of 16 bases aided by six wild pitches thrown by Sidney.
“Those pinch runners were all juniors who just now are learning how to play the game at a championship level and they did a great job,” Parish said.
“We’re getting comfortable playing baseball,” he said, “we’re picking up the signs; our approach is becoming more solid when they know we’re going to steal and run the bases.
“Tomorrow night’s going to be a different story when we step up another class,” Parish said following Wednesdays’ game, foreshadowing what was to come against Alliance. “We’ll learn a lot from that.”
The Alliance Spartans wasted no time on Thursday, offering the Nationals a lesson on how potent their offense can be by scoring five runs in the first inning. They then put in three runs in each of the next three innings to end the game 14-0 after the top of the fifth.
Parish continued to look toward developing his players for the future, Thursday, using a quartet of young pitchers including junior-team regulars Jordan Bissonette, Sawyer Haag, Zach Wordekemper and Xander Provance. Each pitched an inning in the game.
Bissonette, who started the game, and Provance, who closed the game, each earned a single strikeout, the only two for the Nationals.
Alliance’s four pitchers combined for just four strikeouts in the game, but the Spartan defense held Chadron to just four hits.
Tuesday, the Nationals traveled to Bridgeport to face the 1-8 Bombers, but results of the game were not available at time of print.
Friday the team travels to Rapid City for the Post 320 Tourney.