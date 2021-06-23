Senior Nationals split with Rapid City visitor

“It was a good win for us,” Coach Bruce Parish said. “It would have been tough if we’d lost that game after having such a big lead. They got a few key hits and we had a few miscues in the first game. We got some key hits and they made some miscues in second game. So we both got a win. I hope we can arrange to play them again.”

Both teams finished with eight hits in the nightcap. The Nationals scored half of their runs in the second inning, when Dunbar’s double was the big blow. They added two runs in the third, when Quinn Bailey led off with a triple, Wellnitz singled and moved up on a balk and a passed ball, then scored on an infield out.

Rapid City won the first game 6-2. The Dakotans’ big inning was the fourth, when they managed just two singles, but were issued four walks and took advantage of several wild pitches and stolen bases to post three runs.

Rapid City also scored lone runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings. Both of Chadron’s runs off lefthander Kayden Jones came in the seventh when Zach Wordenkemper, Caden Burkirk and Seth Buskirk singled.

The visitors finished with four hits and the Nationals five. The teams’ No. 9 hitters, Buskirk and Pope, were the only players to hit safely twice.

With both of the Seniors’ catchers, Eric Vahrenkamp (4-H trip) and Garrett Reece (college visits), missing, Parish had to turn to first-year Nationals Buskirk and Bailey to take over behind the plate. He commended both for a job well done and liked the fact they each managed two hits.

