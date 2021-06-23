Senior Nationals split with Rapid City visitor

After owning a 7-0 lead through four innings, the Chadron Seniors baseball team sponsored by First National Bank-Omaha, was happy to eke out an 8-7 victory over a Babe Ruth team from Rapid City. The squeaker allowed the hosts to gain a split in a double-headed last Wednesday night.
The nameless Rapid City team did not have anyone reach third base through the first four innings of the nightcap, but sent 11 batters to the plate and tallied six runs in the top of the fifth inning. That’s when Kyle Schueter and Cody Pope each drove in two runs on back-to-back doubles.
The visitors then tied the count at 7-7 in the top of the sixth on Kyle Adams’ single, a stolen base and Connor Morlang’s hit to centerfield.
Chadron got the winning run in the bottom of the sixth, when Dan Wellnitz walked, swiped second and raced home on Collin Brennan’s shot to right center.
Brennan, who had come on to pitch in the hectic fifth, was credited with the win, but he had help in preserving the victory. He retired the first two batters in the top of the seventh on pop-ups to infielders, but after issuing a walk and a single was relieved.
Jordan Bissonette got the call and ended the game on three pitches--two strikes and another infield fly that shortstop Dawson Dunbar caught on the edge of the outfield grass.
“It was a good win for us,” Coach Bruce Parish said. “It would have been tough if we’d lost that game after having such a big lead. They got a few key hits and we had a few miscues in the first game. We got some key hits and they made some miscues in second game. So we both got a win. I hope we can arrange to play them again.”
Both teams finished with eight hits in the nightcap. The Nationals scored half of their runs in the second inning, when Dunbar’s double was the big blow. They added two runs in the third, when Quinn Bailey led off with a triple, Wellnitz singled and moved up on a balk and a passed ball, then scored on an infield out.
Rapid City won the first game 6-2. The Dakotans’ big inning was the fourth, when they managed just two singles, but were issued four walks and took advantage of several wild pitches and stolen bases to post three runs.
Rapid City also scored lone runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings. Both of Chadron’s runs off lefthander Kayden Jones came in the seventh when Zach Wordenkemper, Caden Burkirk and Seth Buskirk singled.
The visitors finished with four hits and the Nationals five. The teams’ No. 9 hitters, Buskirk and Pope, were the only players to hit safely twice.
With both of the Seniors’ catchers, Eric Vahrenkamp (4-H trip) and Garrett Reece (college visits), missing, Parish had to turn to first-year Nationals Buskirk and Bailey to take over behind the plate. He commended both for a job well done and liked the fact they each managed two hits.