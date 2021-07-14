Senior Nationals win thriller over Alliance

Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha Seniors may have lost a nail-biter at Sidney on Tuesday night last week, but they won another over Alliance at home the following night.

Sidney held off the Nationals 5-4 in the first game. The Cheyenne County team scored three runs in the first inning and led all the way, but Chadron scored two runs in the top of the seventh to pull within one run before the game ended on an unusual call.

The game with Alliance turned out much better for the Nationals. They won 3-2 by scoring a run in the last of the seventh.

The star of the game was Dawson Dunbar. He scored both the game’s first and last runs, had two hits and also was the winning pitcher, going the route on the mound. His hitting, pitching and base running made the difference, preventing Alliance from winning its 30th game of the season. The loss was just the Spartans’ seventh.

Dunbar led off the game with a single, went to second on Garrett Reece’s sacrifice bunt and scored on an error. Seth Gaswick gave the hosts a 2-0 lead a bit later when he was hit by a pitch, moved to second on the error, stole third and came home on Cody Hall’s single to left.