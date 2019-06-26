In their last meeting with the Buckley Bombers, the First National Bank North Platte Senior Nationals were shut out 15-0. Saturday, the Nats were able to get a bit of revenge with a 5-3 win over the Bombers in their first game of the Clair Conley Tournament, held in Alliance this weekend.
The win was their second during a busy week that saw them go 3-2 while playing five games in four days. Both of their other wins came against Bridgeport, the first a 1-0 victory in a weather-shortened game Wednesday, June 19, at home, and the second an 8-4 win, Saturday morning, at the Clair Conley Tournament.
Both of Chadron’s losses came in Alliance, the first, an 11-1 drubbing at the hands of the Alliance Spartans, Thursday. Saturday, in their second game of the Clair Conley tourney, the Nats lost 7-4 to Platte Valley Companies Gering. The Nationals are now 2-0 against both Gering, which is 16-7-1 this season, and Alliance which is 20-6.
Against Buckley on Friday, the Nationals led just 2-0 with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, but used their final at bat to pad their lead with three runs from Colton Olson, Dan Dunbar and Sam Rischling.
After being hit by a pitch, Olson stole second and third to get into scoring position and was driven in on a single by Dunbar. Then a double by Rischling during the Nationals’ next at bat scored Dunbar and put Rischling in scoring position.
Rischling promptly stole third base and was batted in by Cole Madsen on a grounder to center field.
Facing a 5-0 shutout, the Buckley Bombers added three runs of their own in the final inning but came up two runs shy of sending the game to extra innings.
Madsen earned the win pitching all seven innings. He allowed eight hits, but good support from his defense helped him give up only three runs.
Madsen struck out eight and walked just one.
Rischling accounted for two of the Nationals five hits and had a single RBI.
On Wednesday, a sacrifice fly from Madsen that scored Trevor Berry was the only run in a defensive contest which was cut short by bad weather. After five innings, umpires, who had been monitoring lightning in the distance, were forced to call a delay as the strikes came nearer and nearer. With weather radar showing an approaching storm and a tornado warning in effect in Sioux County, the game was called.
The Nationals’ Kristian Bartlett pitched all five innings, striking out eight batters and walking two. Bridgeport pitcher Jake Wallesen received the loss, but ended the game with a .804 strike-percentage, five strikeouts and no walks.
You have free articles remaining.
The two teams combined for just five hits.
During their rematch in Alliance, Saturday, Bridgeport led Chadron 4-1 after the top of the third, but three National runs in the bottom of the inning tied the game 4-4. Another three runs in fifth and one more in the sixth earned the team an 8-4 win.
All but one Chadron batter had at least one of the Nationals 13 hits in the game.
Berry had an eventful game on the mound, earning the win in five innings while striking out seven batters and walking five. Despite giving up just four runs, three of them earned, Berry gave up 10 hits in the game.
Olson closed out the contest, allowing no hits and striking out four batters in two innings. Bridgeport stranded 11 runners during the game.
The Nationals suffered their first loss of the week Thursday in a game that got away from them early after the Spartans scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. Three more runs in the fourth and no answer from Chadron in the top of the fifth ended the game early.
Alliance managed 11 hits in 23 at-bats and left just four base runners stranded in the game.
Saturday, the Nationals were able to keep their opponent from putting up gaudy numbers in any one inning, but Platte Valley Companies Gering would score two runs in the second, third and fifth innings to build a 7-3 lead heading into the top of the seventh.
Chadron’s Tate Ryan doubled to start the seventh inning and was scored on a grounder by Olson that accounted for the Nationals’ second out. Before their comeback could get any further, Berry grounded out to third to end the inning and the game.
The Senior Nationals travelled to Gering on Wednesday. Results of the contest were not available at time of print.
The team won’t play again until Tuesday when they travel to Sidney.