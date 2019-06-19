Facing stiff competition this weekend, the First National Bank North Platte Senior Nationals went winless at the Black Hills Classic at Pete Lien Field, in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Nationals lone win of the week came in an 8-1 contest with the Bridgeport Bombers.
Chadron’s losses began with a 14-2 route by the Rapid City Post 320 Stars on Friday. On Saturday, the 406 Flyers, a travel team from Billings, Montana, dealt the Nationals a 9-1 loss and Sunday, Spearfish Post 164 won 9-4.
The Nationals trailed Rapid City 14-0 when they managed to get on the board with two runs in the top of the fourth inning from Sam Rischling and Luke Tiensvold. Jordan Bissonette was credited with Chadron’s only RBI. The trio of Rischling, Tiensvold and Bissonette provided the only four hits of the game, with Rischling getting two in two plate appearances and Bissonette and Tiensvold adding one each.
Chadron pitcher Colton Olson was given the loss in the game. Olson threw two innings, allowing five hits and seven runs. He struck out three batters and only three runs were earned runs. Rischling had a similar stat line in his 1.1 innings pitched. Like Olson he allowed three earned runs and seven runs total. Rischling allowed four hits and struck out a single batter.
The Stars’ Ian Krump was given the win. Krump pitched three innings allowing just one hit and striking out two batters.
On Sunday, the Nationals had their closest game of the tournament against Spearfish.
Post 164 got on the board early with three runs in the top of the first inning and led 5-2 going into the sixth. Spearfish extended their lead to 9-2 in the inning.
Chadron was able to make it 9-3 in the bottom of the sixth and closed to 9-4 in the final inning.
Post 164’s Drew Gusso earned the win, pitching the entire game. He struck out seven batters and no walks.
Chadron’s Cole Madsen took the loss for the Nationals, pitching four innings. Madsen gave up just one hit, but five runs. He struck out three and walked five. Teammate Dawson Dunbar pitched 1.1 innings and allowed four runs on three hits while striking out one and walking three. Kristian Bartlett closed out the game without giving up a hit or run in 1.2 innings. He struck out three batters and walked one.
The Nationals’ Olson, Tiensvold and Dawson Dunbar each had a single RBI in the game. Chadron’s eight hits came two-a-piece from Olson, Tiensvold, Bartlett and Trevor Berry.
A box score and stats for the Nationals loss to the 406 Flyers, on Saturday, was not available at time of print.
Tuesday, June 11, the Nationals had five runs in the fifth to kick-start their 8-1 win over the Bridgeport Bombers. Chadron would add two runs in the top of the fourth and another in the seventh while holding the Bombers to just one run in the bottom of the sixth.
Cole Madsen earned the win, striking out eight batters and allowing just one run and three hits in 5.2 innings pitched. Olson closed out the game striking out four batters and allowing just one hit in 1.1 innings.
Madsen also led the Nationals at the plate with 3 RBIs while going 2-for-4 at the plate. He also added a run. Dan Dunbar, Tate Ryan and Bissonette were the other Nationals with two hits in the game. Chadron had 10 total.