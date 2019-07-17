A pair of double-headers on Tuesday, July 10, and Wednesday, July 11, ended with four losses for the First National Bank North Platte Senior Nationals. The losses, 9-8 and 5-1 defeats by the Westco Zephyrs, Tuesday, and 11-3 and 9-6 defeats by the Post 320 Shooters, Wednesday, wrapped up the regular season for the Senior Nats.
The team enters the Class B Area 7 tournament in Ogallala as the fourth seed among five teams in the district and will play Sidney at 4 p.m. in Ogallala, Friday. Win or lose, the team will have another game Saturday, either against top-seeded Alliance, which receives a first-round bye, or the loser between Gering and host-team Ogallala.
The championship game will be played Tuesday, July 23.
The Nationals honored their departing seniors Tuesday, July 10, but couldn’t find a win against the Westco Zephyrs of Scottsbluff, despite trailing by one heading into the final inning.
Runs from Colton Olson, Trevor Berry and Dan Dunbar helped the Nats to a 3-1 lead after the first inning, but the Zephyrs would get another back in the second and go off for five runs in the top of the third to take a 7-3 lead.
Chadron scored two in the bottom of the fourth and trailed 9-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth where they rallied for three runs. The Nationals’ first out of what would be a crucial inning came when the team batted out of order, leading to an out and forcing Luke Tiensvold, who had singled on the play, to bat again. On his return to the plate Tiensvold flied out to center for the second out.
Showing some resilience with two outs on the board, the Nationals’ Olson reached on an error by Westco shortstop Harold Baez, scoring Tate Ryan, and Berry singled to right field to score Olson, drawing the score to within two.
Late in the inning, with Dunbar, the tying runner, on first and Berry on second, senior Sam Rischling doubled to center field. Berry scored on the play to make it 9-8, but Dunbar was caught at home for the third out.
You have free articles remaining.
Chadron played good defense to keep within one after the top of the first, but couldn’t manage any offense in the final inning.
The loss was the closest of the four in the two days of double-headers. Westco would go on to win the second game on Tuesday 5-1 after giving up 10 hits, but no runs until Olson scored in the bottom of the seventh.
Wednesday the Nationals were blown out 11-3 in their first game against the Post 320 Shooters of Rapid City, and didn’t begin the second game well.
After walking the bases loaded, Nationals’ pitcher Cole Madsen hit a batter and walked two more to put the Nationals behind 4-0 after the top of the first inning.
The Nationals would go on to halve their deficit to 6-3 after three innings, but allowed three more runs through the fourth and fifth to trail 9-3.
In the final home-game of his Nationals’ career, Rischling did his best to get his team back in the game, tripling on a fly ball deep into center field that scored Olson, Berry and Dunbar. The momentum wouldn’t carry, however, and the next two batters were both put out to end the game.
A tense moment occurred in the top of the fifth inning when Nationals’ first baseman Patrick Rust fielded a ball and attempted to reach the bag before the runner. Rust reached first base moments after Shooter’s runner Jimmy Rogers and veered directly into Rogers’s path, causing a hard collision between the two players. Rogers bore the brunt of the impact with his chin impacting Rust’s shoulder. After a handful of minutes play resumed with Rogers being replaced by a substitute runner. Rogers would resume play during the next inning.
During the game Zach Wordekemper, a regular with the Junior Nationals, made his Senior Nats debut, striking out a single batter while allowing two hits and two runs in two innings pitched. Neither run was earned by Wordekemper.