The First National Bank North Platte Nationals had the chance for an upset Thursday, as they led the top-seeded Alliance Spartans 3-0 heading into the fourth inning of the B7 Area Tournament in Ogallala.
A win would have put them in good position to make a push for the State Championship, but the Spartans’ J.J. Garza drove the ball over the left field wall for a two-run home run to close the gap 3-2 after four and the Spartans put up three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead that lasted through the remainder of the game.
Relegated to the elimination bracket following the loss, Ogallala ended the Nationals’ season on Sunday with a 9-0 no-hitter.
Friday, the Nationals used a strong bottom of the sixth to earn a 9-7 win over Sidney to begin the tournament.
Trailing 7-5 going into the bottom of the sixth Tate Ryan reached on a dropped third strike and Luke Tiensvold singled to set up a two-RBI triple from Chadron’s Colton Olson that tied the game 7-7.
Olson then scored the game winning run on the tag-up after Dan Dunbar flied out center field, giving the Nationals its first lead of the game.
Late in the inning, after Cole Madsen loaded the bases on a single to right field, Curt Bruhn was hit by a pitch, moving Chadron’s lead to 9-7.
Needing a pair of runs to extend the game, Sidney came up short after a ground out and two strikeouts in the final inning. Olson, pitching for Chadron, technically struck out three batters in the inning, but the final pitch of what would have been his second strikeout got past the catcher, allowing the Sidney runner to reach on a dropped third strike.
Olson struck out seven batters in five innings pitched and only allowed two runs on four hits. He walked three batters. Berry started the game and pitched two innings during which he allowed five runs on four hits and struck out three batters.
Down 5-0 after two innings, the Chadron offense was able to turn the tables to tie the game 5-5 after four.
Following a pair of singles by Chadron’s Ryan and Tiensvold to open the bottom of the third, Sidney’s Sam Hashman walked Colton Olson to load the bases. A passed ball against the next batter scored Ryan and a sacrifice fly to center field from Berry scored Tiensvold closed the gap further.
With two outs, Sam Rischling singled on an error by Kyler Lenzen to score another run leaving the Nationals trailing 5-3 going into the fourth inning. In the fifth, Berry drove home two runs with a line drive to left field to tie it 5-5.