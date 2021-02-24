Senior’s 27 points leads Sidney past Chadron boys

For the second time this season, Zach Burke, a 6-foot-2 senior, had a hot hand from long distance against the Chadron boys’ basketball team last Thursday night as the Sidney Red Raiders defeated the Cardinals, this time in Sidney.

Burke nailed six 3-pointers while finishing with 22 points on Jan. 29 in Cardinals’ Bird Cage while leading Sidney to narrow 61-58 win.

In the second game, he sank seven treys en route to scoring 27 points as the Raiders won 53-39 on their home court. It was the final regular season game for the Cardinals, who were 11-10 entering the Class C1-12 Subdistrict Playoffs in Ogallala on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals got off to a slow start, scoring just three points in the first quarter. Burke hit a pair of 3-pointers and Dylan Gunkel added two regular buckets to give Sidney 10 points in the period

Chadron did some catching up in the second frame, outscoring the Raiders 15-11 to whittle the hosts’ lead to 21-18.

Another guard, Sawyer Dickman, made three baskets in the second stanza to lead Sidney, while while Dawson Dunbar, Brody Planansky and Gaurav Chima all hit a 3-pointer. Dunbar also had a 2-pointer and Collin Brennan added four points on a pair of baskets.