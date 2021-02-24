Senior’s 27 points leads Sidney past Chadron boys

For the second time this season, Zach Burke, a 6-foot-2 senior, had a hot hand from long distance against the Chadron boys’ basketball team last Thursday night as the Sidney Red Raiders defeated the Cardinals, this time in Sidney.
Burke nailed six 3-pointers while finishing with 22 points on Jan. 29 in Cardinals’ Bird Cage while leading Sidney to narrow 61-58 win.
In the second game, he sank seven treys en route to scoring 27 points as the Raiders won 53-39 on their home court. It was the final regular season game for the Cardinals, who were 11-10 entering the Class C1-12 Subdistrict Playoffs in Ogallala on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals got off to a slow start, scoring just three points in the first quarter. Burke hit a pair of 3-pointers and Dylan Gunkel added two regular buckets to give Sidney 10 points in the period
Chadron did some catching up in the second frame, outscoring the Raiders 15-11 to whittle the hosts’ lead to 21-18.
Another guard, Sawyer Dickman, made three baskets in the second stanza to lead Sidney, while while Dawson Dunbar, Brody Planansky and Gaurav Chima all hit a 3-pointer. Dunbar also had a 2-pointer and Collin Brennan added four points on a pair of baskets.
Sidney took command in the third quarter, when Burke made a pair of shots from downtown to go with a regular basket, helping Sidney outscore the Cards 15-6. Chima netted four points and Cody Hall hit a shot for Chadron’s only points.
Burke continued his long-range bombing in the fourth by making a pair of treys and also was four of five on free throws as Sidney outscored the Cards 16-15. Both Chima and Justus Alcorn had three 2-point field goals and Brennan sank a triple in the quarter.
Chima was Chadron’s top scorer for the game with 15 points. Brennan and Alcorn each added seven and Dunbar contributed five. Alcorn also grabbed 13 rebounds.
No one besides Burke scored in double digits for Sidney, but Gunkel added nine.
Chadron--Gaurav Chima 15, Collin Brennan 7, Justus Alcorn 7, Dawson Dunbar 5, Brodey Planansky 3, Cody Hall 2. Totals: 16 (4) 3-7 39 points.
Sidney--Zach Burke 27, Dylan Gunkel 9, Sawyer Dickman 6, Jacob Dowse 4, Jaedon Dillehay 3, Conner Hartzler 2, Micah Schneider 2. Totals: 20 (8) 5-9 53 points,
Chadron 3 15 6 15 ----39
Sidney 10 11 16 16 ----53
3-pointers: Chad--Chima, Dunbar, Planansky, Brennan, all 1. Sidney--Burke 7, Dillehay 1