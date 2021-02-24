Senior Wellnitz medals at State

“As for the season,” Slingsby continued, “I feel very fortunate that we were able to complete the season without any COVID issues. Not a single wrestler from our team was ever sick or quarantined due to COVID. I believe that is a testament to not only the wrestlers but also the parents and families to follow the PPHD guidelines.

“We had a small squad and with a dual meet schedule that we were forced to follow due to the guidelines some people might not think we had a successful season. We had five wrestlers qualify for the state tournament, we also had five wrestlers with over 30 wins and four wrestlers with 15 pins or more on the season. We also had a girls state placer and a boys state placer. As a staff the team was a great group to work with. They came to practice everyday willing to work hard to improve without any complaints.”