Seniors expected to lead Cards’ wrestlers

With just 12 names on the roster, the Chadron High School wrestling team won’t have much depth this season, but Coach Jamie Slingsby said the Cardinals will have outstanding senior leadership that will help the bolster the team as the season progresses.
The Cards will open their schedule by hosting Gering in a dual Thursday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in the Middle School Gym. The Bulldogs are expected to have another excellent team after finishing third in Class B at the 2020 state tournament.
The Cardinals’ veterans and their projected weights are Daniel Wellnitz, 152 pounds; Sawyer Haag, 170; and Kade Waggener, 182. All are seniors.
A fourth senior, but a first-time high school wrestler, is Alex Elliott, who will fill the 106-pound weight class.
Wellnitz is coming off an excellent season. He had a 33-14 record last year while placing third at 145 pounds at the District Tournament and winning a match at state.
Haag had his junior season cut short when he suffered a badly dislocated elbow early in the schedule, and expected to be a strong contender for a trip to Omaha this season. Haag and Wellnitz were the leading tacklers on the Cards’ football team this fall.
Waggoner will also be competitive after posting a 26-21 record a year ago.
Junior Dalton Stewart, also missed last season because of injuries, but is expected to give the Cards a solid 145-pound entry this winter. The Cardinals also figure to do well at heavyweight, where junior Ryan Bickel will fill the bill after transferring from Gordon-Rushville and helped the Cardinals immensely in the offensive line this fall.
The roster also includes two sophomores, both of whom filled varsity slots last season. They are Braden Underwood at 120 pounds and Rhett Cullers at 160.
Four freshmen complete the roster. They are Ussiah Schwartz at 113, Dewey McMann and Fia Rasmussen at 132 and 138 and Gabe Glines at 160.
Gering’s lineup is expected to include four state tourney placewinners from a year ago.
They are Quinton Chavez, the Class B state champion at 113; Paul Ruff, the runner-up at 120; Tyler Nagel, who placed sixth at 126; and Jacob Awiszus, who took third at 160.
The match will begin at 6 o’clock. Each wrestler will be allowed to have four members of his or her household in attendance at the match, but no other fans.
The Cards won’t be at home again until they host a dual tournament on Jan. 22.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!