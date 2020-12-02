Seniors expected to lead Cards’ wrestlers

Junior Dalton Stewart, also missed last season because of injuries, but is expected to give the Cards a solid 145-pound entry this winter. The Cardinals also figure to do well at heavyweight, where junior Ryan Bickel will fill the bill after transferring from Gordon-Rushville and helped the Cardinals immensely in the offensive line this fall.

The roster also includes two sophomores, both of whom filled varsity slots last season. They are Braden Underwood at 120 pounds and Rhett Cullers at 160.

Four freshmen complete the roster. They are Ussiah Schwartz at 113, Dewey McMann and Fia Rasmussen at 132 and 138 and Gabe Glines at 160.

Gering’s lineup is expected to include four state tourney placewinners from a year ago.

They are Quinton Chavez, the Class B state champion at 113; Paul Ruff, the runner-up at 120; Tyler Nagel, who placed sixth at 126; and Jacob Awiszus, who took third at 160.

The match will begin at 6 o’clock. Each wrestler will be allowed to have four members of his or her household in attendance at the match, but no other fans.

The Cards won’t be at home again until they host a dual tournament on Jan. 22.

