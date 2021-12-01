Seniors hoping to lead Chadron boys to big season

With all the mainstays from last year’s Chadron High School boys’ basketball team returning, the Cardinals would seem to be set for an excellent season this winter. Now seniors who saw a bulk of the action last year, they are expected to get most of the playing time again. Coach Mitch Barry thinks they’ve improved while working on their skills during the past year.

Following last season, Barry said there were a number of things the Cardinals needed to improve on, including teamwork, shooting and perimeter defense. The team has good height and proven athletes with outstanding character and intelligence.

Like the Chadron girls, the boys will open their season on Thursday by playing Gering in the first round of the Western Conference Tournament in Mitchell. The girls will take the court at 5 p.m. and boys at 6:30.

Also on the upper side of the boys’ bracket are Scottsbluff and Arvada, Colo. The winners from those two first-round tilts will meet at 3:30 on Friday at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, while the losers will match up at 3:30 Friday at Scottsbluff High.

The opening round pairings on the bottom side of the boys’ bracket have Sidney meeting Alliance and Mitchell playing Sterling, Colo.

During last year’s conference extravaganza, Scottsbluff rolled past the Cardinals 51-30 in the first round, but the Red Birds bested Sidney 47-40 on Friday and finished in third place by downing Mitchell, also by seven points—79-72.

Only the teams from the six conference schools participated in last year’s tourney, but both girls’ and boys’ quintets from Arvada and Sterling have joined the fun this year to fill out eight-team brackets.

The Cardinals finished 11-11 a year ago. It was the first time in six years that they’d had a .500 or better season, but they won just three of their final 10 games. Bluntly stated, they struggled with their shooting from the outside and at the free throw line and gave up too many 3-point bombs.

The Cards sank 91 three-pointers, which was the fewest among six conference teams and their 26.9% shooting from afar was next to last. In the meantime, the foes nailed 50 more treys for (of course) 150 more points than Chadron mustered. At the charity stripe, the Cards made 165 of 326 shots, for just 50.6%, the lowest in the conference.

Barry thinks the seniors have sharpened their skills during the past year and believes the leadership they demonstrated during the Cards’ exceptional football season has carried over during the basketball workouts.

“They are being more aggressive in getting to the basket, have been pushing and encouraging the underclassmen and are shooting the ball with a lot of confidence,” said the coach, a three-sport standout for the Cardinals about 20 years ago.

There are eight seniors on the roster. Justus Alcorn, Gaurav Chima and Dawson Dunbar were full-time starters last season, while Collin Brennan missed several early-season games because of a wrist injury before being cleared to play with a cast on his left hand. The others—Cody Hall, Michael Sorenson, Dayton Richardson and Teagan Scoggan--provided depth.

Xander Provance, the only sophomore to earn a basketball letter a year ago, started every game until suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery with five games remaining.

Alcorn and Provance, both 6-foot-4 and blessed with exceptional athleticism, earned first-team all-conference honors.

Alcorn scored in double figures in 19 of the 22 games, shot 48 percent from the field and was the leading scorer at 14 points a game and rebounder at 8.8 while also helping do much of the ball handling, particularly during crunch time. Although technically the team’s center, he also was the assist leader with 53, led in steals with 33 and displayed remarkable stamina.

Provance can do some amazing things on the basketball court (like dunk), and shot the ball well last season, particularly when it’s considered he had concentrated on wrestling and not basketball as a middle school student. Both his 63.6% (68-107) field goal and 68.8% (37-58) free throw shooting were team highs. He averaged 10.2 points and 7.6 rebounds, both second on the team.

With both Alcorn and Provance on the court, the Cardinals are expected to have dominant rebounding. They combined to grab more than half the team’s caroms last winter.

Chima and Hall give the Cardinals other players in the 6-3, 6-4 range. Chima’s shooting could be hot or cold, but he averaged 8.8 points and tall 3-point shooters are an asset in all levels of basketball. Chima canned a team-high 26 of them in ’20-’21.

Inside players frequently get into foul trouble, and having the rugged Hall available to help out down low will a definite plus. He made 24 of his 50 shots from the field last season and he can box out with the best of them.

Barry said four players besides the seniors and Provance are apt to get some playing time. They are juniors Seth Gaswick and Bradd Collins, who at 6-6 is the team’s tallest, along with sophomores Broc Berry and Gage Wild.

Scottsbluff is the top-seed in the conference tournament and the odds-on favorite to be the Panhandle’s top team this winter. Besides returning three all-conference choices in seniors Tyler Harre and Kellon Harris along with junior Tate Talkington, the Bearcats have added senior Austin Thyne, who has transferred from Mitchell after pouring in 1,284 points there the past three years.

Alliance won last year’s conference tournament for the first time by beating Scottsbluff 49-36 in the championship game. The Bulldogs split two games with the Bearcats during the regular season and finished with a 19-6 record. However, Alliance graduated all three of its first-team all-conference choices and is not expected to be a power this season.

Both Chadron teams will open their home schedules Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11 by hosting Gordon-Rushville and Gering.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0