Seniors lead Lady Eagles to 20-point victory

With seniors Jori Peters and Bailey Brooks leading the way, the Chadron State women’s basketball team won its first game in four starts this season and broke its 17-game losing streak by a 68-48 margin over the Mount Marty Lancers on Sunday afternoon in the Chicoine Center.

Peters tallied 22 points, just two shy of her collegiate high, and also handed out five assists, grabbed five rebounds and had three steals while playing 34 minutes. Brooks scored 15 points, matching her career best, and came away with a dozen rebounds, her college high. Eight of Brooks’ rebounds were off the offensive glass.

Peters, the scrappy point guard from Michell, hit eight of her 12 field goal shots, including four-of-six pointers. Brooks, a Douglas, Wyo., native, was 6 of 11 from the field, including two-of-three from behind the arc. It was good to see them break loose. Peters had scored just 11 points and Brooks 15 in the team’s first three games.

The Lady Eagles also got a strong performance from redshirt freshman Shay Powers, who was five-of- seven from the field, while adding 13 points, and also nabbed seven rebounds. However, the remaining CSC players were just four of 33 from the field, not an encouraging statistic with the rugged RMAC schedule less than two weeks away.

The Lady Eagles definitely need more scoring punch. They averaged only 53.3 points while going 0-13 when they were impacted by the COVID pandemic.

Sunday afternoon, the Eagles were 23-65 from the field for 35.4%, including seven of 24 on 3-pointers. Mount Marty was 15-56 on its total field goal shots, and six of 22 from long range. Senior guard Callie Otkin was four-of-six on her 3-point volleys for the 12 points that led her team in scoring.

Junior Eve Miller added nine points and freshman Macy Kempf eight, but none of the other Lancers had more than four. They entered the game with a 0-6 record.

Chadron State outscored Mount Marty in each quarter, increasing the margin in the second half. The Eagles led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter and were ahead by only five points—29-24—at halftime. They outscored the Yankton, S.D., visitors 18-10 in the third frame and 21-14 in the fourth.

The Eagles played an exhibition game at the University of Wyoming on Monday night and will visit Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday for a noon tipoff. The Lady Lopers were 3-1 after toppling Colorado Mines, which was ranked as high as eighth in national polls prior to the game, 76-57, on Saturday.

Kearney had previously defeated Minnesota-Crookston 74-58 and Peru State 100-56, but lost to Southwest Minnesota State 76-66.

Both Chadron State teams will open their RMAC schedules on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4 at home against Fort Lewis and Western Colorado.

Mount Marty—Callie Otkin 12, Eve Millar 9, Macy Kempf 8, Abrey Twedt 4, Megan Hirsch 4, Kayla Jacobson 4, Carlie Wetzel 3, Alexis Kemp 2, Kiara Berndt 2. Totals: 15-56 (6-22) 12-17 48 points, 36 rebounds, 8 assists, 15 turnovers.

Chadron State—Jori Peters 22, Bailey Brooks 15, Shay Powers 13, Emily Achter 7, Olivia Waufle 4, Tatum Peterson 3, Micheala Demmann 2, Elle Ravenscroft 2. Totals: 23-65 (7-24) 15-22 68 points, 50 rebounds, 17 assists, 11 turnovers.

Mount Marty 15 9 10 14 ---48

Chadron State 17 12 18 21 ---68

3-pointers: MM—Otken 4-6, Millar 1-2, Wetzel 1-6, Berndt 0-1, Camryn Krogman 0-1, Kemp 0-2, Jacobson 0-4. CSC—Peters 4-6, Brooks 2-3, Achter 1-9, Waufle 0-2, Olyvia Pachecho 0-1.

