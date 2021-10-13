Seven CSC entries make finals at Lamar Rodeo

Seven Chadron State College rodeo contestants were among the 10 finalists in one of the eight events at the Lamar College Rodeo in southern Colorado last weekend as the fall season in the Central Rocky Mountain Region concluded.

Among them was senior Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D. She won the first go-round of the barrel race in 17.87 seconds to earn $509.60. However, her time of 18.53 in the championship go-round on Sunday was the sixth fastest and she also was sixth in the final standings. The rodeo had 91 barrel racers.

The steer wrestling had 35 entries and three Chadron State cowboy were among the 10 finalists. Sophomore Zane Zilverberg of Holobird, S.D. placed the highest. He tied for eighth in the first go-round in 9.3 seconds, was one second faster in the finals, good for fourth place, and that’s where he finished in the overall standings.

Colton Storer of Arthur was third in the first go-round of the “dogging” in 5.1 seconds, but he needed 13.5 seconds to complete his run in the finals. Because several of the other finalists took a no-time on Sunday, Storer’s second run was good for fifth place and he finished fifth in the event.