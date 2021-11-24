Seven CSC men score in double figures during 118-64 win

The Chadron State College men’s basketball team broke into the win column in a big way Sunday evening, defeating Haskell Indian Nations from Lawrence, Kan., 118-64 in the Chicoine Center.

As the score would suggest, the Eagles were hot. They made 48 of 77 field goal shots for 62.3%, including a school record 18 three-pointers in 41 attempts. They also shared the basketball well, setting a CSC record for most assists with 35 and had seven players score in double-figures for what is believed to be the first time in school history.

The old record of 29 assists had been reached three times, most recently in 1999-2000. Twice before the CSC men had buried 17 treys.

This was the first time the Eagles have scored more than 100 points in a winning cause since they downed New Mexico Highlands 104-87 in 2009-10. They also exceeded 100 points versus Highlands in January 2020, but lost that game to the Cowboys 109-101 in overtime.

Although the Eagles’ first basket was a layup, their next five were three-pointers while they built a 17-2 lead in the opening four minutes. They led 26-6 midway in the first half, were ahead 53-27 at halftime and outscored the visitors 65-37 in the second half.

Guard Marcus Jefferson led the Eagles with 21 points on eight-of-nine shooting from the field, including five-of-six from long range. He also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Close behind in scoring was freshman Beau Bragg, who was eight-of-nine from the field while tallying 19 points. The others in double digits were Brady Delimont, 15; Taj-Maal Toney, 13; Gage Delimont, 12; and Teddy Parham and CJ Jennings with 11 apiece.

Parham handed out 11 assists and claimed eight rebounds to share game-high honors with Jennings.

Haskell’s only double-figure scorer was freshman Trey Gaines with 12. The visitors were 23-63 from the field for 43.4%, including 9 of 30 on treys. Chadron State outrebounded them 41-21, and had just nine turnovers while Haskell had 23.

Haskell entered the game with 2-5 record and also lost an exhibition game to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa 89-46 last Thursday night.

The Eagles, now 1-4 for the season, while play their next three games in Puerto Rico this Friday, Saturday and Sunday before opening their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4 by hosting Fort Lewis and Western Colorado.

Haskell Indian Nations—Trey Gaines 12, Ira Blackbear 9, Xavier Little Head 8, Spencer Moran 7, Bryan Storm 7, George Roca 6, Ryan Island 6, Aspen Lapointe 4, Feather Valencia 3, Kamden Sekaquaptewa 2. Totals: 23-53 (9-30) 9-12 64 points, 21 rebounds, 16 assists, 23 turnovers.

Chadron State—Marcus Jefferson 21, Beau Bragg 19, Brady Delimont 15, Taj-Maal Toney 13, Gage Delimont 12, Teddy Parham 11, CJ Jennings 11, Tejuan Hale 8, KJ Harris 8. Totals: 48-77 (18-41) 4-8 118 points, 41 rebounds, 35 assists, 9 turnovers.

Haskell Indian 27 37 ----64

Chadron State 53 65 ---118

3-pointers: HIN—Rocha 2-2, Little Head 2-4, Blackbear 1-1, Gaines 1-1, Storm 1-3, Velincia 1-3, Moran 1-7, Sekaquaptewa 0-1, LaPointe 0-2, Chambers 0-2, Island 0-4. CSC—B. Delimont 5-11, Jefferson 5-6, Parham 3-7, G. Delimont 2-5, Toney 1-2, Jennings 1-4, Harris 1-4, Hale 0-2.

